Chris Froome: Tour de France is driving force for recovery from crash injury

Team Ineos' Chris Froome competed in the short team time trial at the Saitama Tour de France Criterium in Japan in October

Chris Froome has described the prospect of racing at the 2020 Tour de France as "the light at the end of the tunnel" as he continues a long recovery from a horror crash in June.

The 34-year-old resumed training on Monday after an operation to remove metalwork from his hip and elbow inserted following a serious crash during training for the fourth stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, which sidelined him attempting a record-equalling fifth victory at this year's race.

Froome was rushed to hospital after crashing at the Criterium du Dauphine

Froome, who suffered multiple fractures, including a broken femur, says he will not be ready for the Giro d'Italia in May but is working towards the Tour de France, which starts the following month.

Speaking to Team Ineos team-mates Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe on their Watts Occurring podcast, Froome said: "We'll see how it all goes step by step. The first thing is just getting back on the bike and then trying to work on some of the weaknesses.

"That right leg now hasn't been working properly for six months, so it's quite weak and needs a lot of work.

"I think logically the Tour makes a lot of sense and obviously for my own ambitions, trying to go for number five, the record is a big goal.

"That's the driving force for me, that's the light at the end of the tunnel, to get to the Tour in my best shape again. That's definitely helped in the tough times, the times in the wheelchair, I've got to get to that point.

"But having said that, it's also been quite daunting having that as a goal. Getting back on the bike for the first time was amazing, it was really cool to be out on the road again but it also highlighted to me just how far away from Tour de France-winning shape I am.

"I've lost six months and it's going to take me a good few months to get back there."