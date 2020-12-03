PDC World Darts Championship 2020/21: Watch coverage of the draw

Watch live coverage of the draw for the PDC World Darts Championship. Coverage gets underway from 9.30am.

Wayne Mardle is at Sky Sports News HQ to join Emma Paton and decide the fate of 96 players for this year's tournament, which gets underway on December 15.

Follow the draw by hitting play on the link at the top of the page and see who your favourites land as they battle it out for the Sid Waddell Trophy across 16 days of action from Alexandra Palace.

Listen to the Darts Show podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox

Every dart from all 28 sessions will be live on Sky Sports Darts, our dedicated channel which returns for the duration of the competition, with the champion crowned on Sunday, January 3.

Michael van Gerwen, defending champion Peter Wright and Gerwyn Price head the list of contenders, while Lisa Ashton and Deta Hedman will look to follow in Fallon Sherrock's history-making footsteps of last season.

The top 32 seeds are already drawn into the second round and Thursday's draw will see the international representatives and qualifiers drawn to face the 32 players from this year's Order of Merit not already qualified for the event.

You won't miss a dart this Christmas thanks to the dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel which returns from December 15 until January 4 for every session from the World Darts Championship