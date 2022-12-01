PDC World Darts Championship: Fallon Sherrock confident of 'rising to big occasion' at Alexandra Palace

Fallon Sherrock is seeking to improve on her 2019 run to the third round of the World Darts Championship

Fallon Sherrock has promised to "rise to the occasion" at this year's Cazoo World Darts Championship and is targeting improving on her historic 2019 run to the third round.

Sherrock was announced as a late addition to the draw at Alexandra Palace following a decision by the PDC to grant an additional place to the winner of the Women's World Matchplay, with the 28-year-old having triumphed at the inaugural running of the tournament earlier this year.

In 2019, Sherrock became the first woman to win a match at darts' biggest event as she beat Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic to reach the third round.

"The bigger the stage, the bigger the occasion, I just rise to it," Sherrock said ahead of the tournament, which is live on Sky Sports from December 15 to January 3.

"I just love the adrenaline rush that comes with it.

"I feel like when I am on a big stage, I am away from everyone so even though I am having thousands of people watch me, because I am up on a stage, away from everyone I can focus a bit more."

Sherrock missed out to Lisa Ashton and Beau Greaves to the two qualification places available from the PDC Women's Series, but the Milton Keynes thrower has repeatedly displayed her ability to perform on the biggest stages, including a run to the quarter-finals at the 2021 Grand Slam of Darts.

"I am proud of every moment I have played on the TV and stuff like that and going back to the Grand Slam when I pushed Peter Wright tall the way, I will never forget that," Sherrock said.

"I want to just push myself as far as I can go, starting with the World Championship I want to get further than I did last time.

"Then heading into the new year, I just want to try and get the Tour card, play better and get to the later stages of every event that I get to and maybe pick up a title again and obviously the Matchplay again."

'Evans' speed allows me to focus on my game'

Sherrock has been drawn to face Ricky Evans in round one of the World Championship, with the winner going through to face Joe Cullen in the last 64.

Evans, known as one of the quickest players on the tour, sits 42nd in the PDC Order of Merit and has twice reached the third round at Alexandra Palace.

"I know Ricky," Sherrock said. "I used to play youth against Northampton and he used to play for Northampton, and then we ended up playing in some northern youth sides so I know Ricky through that.

"I know Ricky is a really quick player so I know to not get caught up in it.

"I would rather have a fast player than a slow player because with a slow player I just get complacent and looking over there at what they're doing or what does that sign say.

"Whereas, with a fast player, I don't really have time, I can just focus on my game."

Watch the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship live on Sky Sports from December 15 to January 3.