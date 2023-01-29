Chris Dobey beats Rob Cross and Michael Smith to win Cazoo Masters

Chris Dobey overcame Rob Cross in the Cazoo Masters final

Chris Dobey claimed his first major PDC title when he won the Masters in Milton Keynes and hopes it will catapult him into the Premier League.

The 32-year-old from Bedlington beat former world champion Rob Cross 11-7 in Sunday's final, having also knocked out world No 1 Michael Smith in the semi-final.

It represents the biggest title of Dobey's career by far and he will now be hoping he has done enough to earn a place in the Premier League, which starts on Thursday.

Rob Cross (right) had beaten Peter Wright to meet Dobey in the final

Jonny Clayton and Joe Cullen were both handed spots in the showpiece weekly tournament after winning this event in 2021 and 2022 respectively. The PDC is set to announce its line-up on Monday morning.

He said: "If you look at what has happened in the last two years, it has opened many doors for Jonny and Joe... Who knows if I get the opportunity? It might be too soon, I don't know yet."

Dobey had only previously been to a semi-final of a major tournament, but his run to the quarter-final of the World Championship last month gave him confidence that a good year could be on the cards.

He consistently outscored Cross and winning the 10th and 14th legs against the throw proved crucial as he closed out the win.

Dobey added: "I am lost for words. The crowd has been magnificent, I have just plodded along and took my chances. I was a bit nervy at the end but a win is a win.

Dobey's run to the quarter-final of the World Championship last month gave him confidence

"It's a win and I've won my first TV title - it's an honour.

"I can live with the best, I am one of the big scorers. My finishing lets me down. I have been pushing for the last few years now. The way I am playing now, there is no reason why I can't join the best."

Defeat means Cross' wait for a first major title since 2021 goes on and he was disappointed with his showing in the final.

He might have thought he had done all of the hard work having ousted Gary Anderson in Saturday's last 16 and then Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright on his way to the final.

Cross lamented that he was "rubbish" in the final.

"Peter would have given Chris a better final, I was rubbish," he said.

"This boy here is a great boy and deserves all the luck in the world. For me it wasn't there. I was finished. Fair play to Chris - he deserves that."

Saturday January 28

Afternoon Session

Danny Noppert 10-9 Stephen Bunting

Rob Cross 10-6 Gary Anderson

Jonny Clayton 10-3 James Wade

Chris Dobey 10-8 Luke Humphries

Evening Session

Second Round x4

Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-8 Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright 10-7 Dave Chisnall

Michael Smith 10-7 Ross Smith

Michael van Gerwen 10-7 Jose de Sousa

Sunday January 29

Afternoon Session

Quarter-Finals

Chris Dobey 10-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Michael Smith 10-5 Danny Noppert

Peter Wright 10-6 Jonny Clayton

Rob Cross 10-7 Michael van Gerwen

Evening Session

Semi-Finals

Chris Dobey 11-7 Michael Smith

Rob Cross 11-10 Peter Wright

Final

Chris Dobey 11-7 Rob Cross

