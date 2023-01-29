Chris Dobey beats Rob Cross and Michael Smith to win Cazoo Masters
Chris Dobey eliminated world champion Michael Smith in the semi-final before beating Rob Cross to win the Cazoo Masters in Milton Keynes on Sunday; watch the Premier League Darts live from February 2 on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 29/01/23 11:23pm
Chris Dobey claimed his first major PDC title when he won the Masters in Milton Keynes and hopes it will catapult him into the Premier League.
The 32-year-old from Bedlington beat former world champion Rob Cross 11-7 in Sunday's final, having also knocked out world No 1 Michael Smith in the semi-final.
It represents the biggest title of Dobey's career by far and he will now be hoping he has done enough to earn a place in the Premier League, which starts on Thursday.
- Latest darts headlines, highlights and video
- Premier League to keep same format in 2023
- Darts in 2023: Key dates for the year ahead
Jonny Clayton and Joe Cullen were both handed spots in the showpiece weekly tournament after winning this event in 2021 and 2022 respectively. The PDC is set to announce its line-up on Monday morning.
He said: "If you look at what has happened in the last two years, it has opened many doors for Jonny and Joe... Who knows if I get the opportunity? It might be too soon, I don't know yet."
Dobey had only previously been to a semi-final of a major tournament, but his run to the quarter-final of the World Championship last month gave him confidence that a good year could be on the cards.
He consistently outscored Cross and winning the 10th and 14th legs against the throw proved crucial as he closed out the win.
Dobey added: "I am lost for words. The crowd has been magnificent, I have just plodded along and took my chances. I was a bit nervy at the end but a win is a win.
"It's a win and I've won my first TV title - it's an honour.
"I can live with the best, I am one of the big scorers. My finishing lets me down. I have been pushing for the last few years now. The way I am playing now, there is no reason why I can't join the best."
Defeat means Cross' wait for a first major title since 2021 goes on and he was disappointed with his showing in the final.
He might have thought he had done all of the hard work having ousted Gary Anderson in Saturday's last 16 and then Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright on his way to the final.
Cross lamented that he was "rubbish" in the final.
"Peter would have given Chris a better final, I was rubbish," he said.
"This boy here is a great boy and deserves all the luck in the world. For me it wasn't there. I was finished. Fair play to Chris - he deserves that."
Saturday January 28
Afternoon Session
Danny Noppert 10-9 Stephen Bunting
Rob Cross 10-6 Gary Anderson
Jonny Clayton 10-3 James Wade
Chris Dobey 10-8 Luke Humphries
Evening Session
Second Round x4
Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-8 Gerwyn Price
Peter Wright 10-7 Dave Chisnall
Michael Smith 10-7 Ross Smith
Michael van Gerwen 10-7 Jose de Sousa
Sunday January 29
Afternoon Session
Quarter-Finals
Chris Dobey 10-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Michael Smith 10-5 Danny Noppert
Peter Wright 10-6 Jonny Clayton
Rob Cross 10-7 Michael van Gerwen
Evening Session
Semi-Finals
Chris Dobey 11-7 Michael Smith
Rob Cross 11-10 Peter Wright
Final
Chris Dobey 11-7 Rob Cross
Watch every week of the 2023 Premier League season live on Sky Sports from February 2