Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen insists he's still the best in the world despite Gerwyn Price's fine form

Michael van Gerwen is supremely confident he remains the world's best player, despite Gerwyn Price's position at the top of the Premier League, and insists his Welsh rival is picking up results at 'the wrong time of the year'.

Price moved above Van Gerwen at the top of the 2023 Premier League standings despite losing 6-4 to Nathan Aspinall in the final of night 12 in Rotterdam last week.

Premier League Standings after Night 12 Standings Player Nights won Matches won Points 1 Gerwyn Price 4 18 30 2 Michael van Gerwen 3 17 29 3 Nathan Aspinall 1 11 20 4 Jonny Clayton 2 11 19 5 Michael Smith 1 11 18 6 Dimitri Van den Bergh 0 6 11 7 Chris Dobey 1 6 10 8 Peter Wright 0 4 7

Price rattled off five straight legs to defeat Michael Smith 6-3 and brushed aside compatriot Jonny Clayton in the semi-finals, which was enough to guarantee top spot when Aspinall claimed a final-leg win over Van Gerwen earlier in the evening.

Price and Van Gerwen met in the semi-finals of night 11 in Brighton a week prior, with the Iceman clinching a thrilling encounter 6-5 as both players averaged well over 100.

"Gerwyn is a guy who is in fantastic form, but still he has problems beating me," Van Gerwen said on the latest episode of the Love The Darts podcast - which you can listen to in the player below.

"Every time I still get chances. And that's the thing I say, I've been playing well but that's the last little bit that has to click... It's not there yet but it has to be at the finals."

Elaborating further on Price's form, which has seen him claim four of the 12 Premier League nights so far, Van Gerwen jokingly added: "It's good. But at the wrong moment of the year!

"He can be good now. In five to six weeks, that little run is over and then I'm there again."

The final of the 2023 Premier League Darts will be played at The O2 in London on May 25 as the top four from the league stage progress through to the play-offs.

Asked if he still considered himself the best player in the world, despite the form of Price and with Michael Smith the current world champion, Van Gerwen said: "Of course I'm the best player.

"I'm not playing my best and still the best players at the moment have the biggest problems with me. I still get my chances.

2023 Premier League Schedule Night 13 First Direct Arena, Leeds April 27 Night 14 AO Arena, Manchester May 4 Night 15 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 11 Night 16 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 18 Play-Offs The O2, London May 25

"I'm just waiting for that to click and to make sure I am 100 per cent playing well and then that will come.

"You have to work for it. It doesn't come automatically, and you can only do this by winning your games - and that, at this moment of the year in the Premier League, is the most important thing."

Watch Night 13 of the Premier League from Leeds, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm on Thursday.