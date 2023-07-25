Nathan Aspinall: World Matchplay win 'hasn't sunk in' | 'It was my moment'

Nathan Aspinall admitted his victory at the World Matchplay hasn't quite sunk in yet as he finally has his "moment" at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

Aspinall put together an astonishing display of 11 consecutive legs on his way to completing an 18-6 romp against Jonny Clayton on a remarkable night of arrows.

Now, Aspinall is taking the time to reflect on his crowning moment on a night where he had the most incredible spell of darts.

"It has been a manic 48 hours, we got back yesterday and have been around all the family showing off this amazing trophy," Aspinall told Sky Sports.

"It has not sunk in yet and I don't think it will for quite a while to be honest. What an amazing night for me.

"It doesn't happen that often so, as a darts player, you are very happy that you are having this spell of darts, especially in a final.

"I couldn't actually believe what is happening, I felt like I could close my eyes and they would go in.

"During the game, I felt like it was definitely my moment and definitely my time.

"I think after the first 10 legs I was doing well to just be in he game and then after the second break, I started hitting 180s and my 140s and it just all went well on the night for me."

The victory for Aspinall is made all the more sweeter as, just 18 months ago, he suffered a wrist injury that could have ended his career.

So, to take home an unbelievable win so shortly after thinking his career could be over is the icing on the cake.

"It was probably 18 months ago now I tore three tendons and my ligaments. I had holes in my cartilage, it was pretty bad," he added.

"I worked with the best specialists that I could get hold of and they worked wonders for me.

"When you get these opportunities after being so close to losing everything, you enjoy them that little bit more.

"Especially coming off the back of two final defeats last year, it was really important for me to put that to bed and finally take one home as a winner."

Aspinall has been a regular in darts final over the last few years but, until Sunday night, had gone four years without a major victory.

Now, he has the belief that he can add more and bounce back from setbacks in the same way world champion Michael Smith has over the last few years.

"No one ever remembers the runner up. I want to be the best I can possible be in this sport," Aspinall said.

"I am really good mates with Michael Smith and he went on to win the World Championship last year after so many near misses.

"I believe that after he can do it with all those knock backs, why can't I?

"I think I have lost my last three finals so if I had lost on Sunday night, it could have become a bit of a problem for me but I didn't lose.

"It is just an amazing feeling to finally get myself on a winner's trophy because it has been a long time since the UK Open in 2019.

"I have always believed but like I have said before, believing is on thing, you have got to do it.

"I did it on Sunday night so hey just keep coming thick and fast now."

