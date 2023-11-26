World Darts Championship draw: Free live stream as Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and more learn opponents
Watch live as Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Fallon Sherrock learn their opponents; Get set for the World Darts Championship from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 - live on Sky Sports Darts
Last Updated: 27/11/23 5:01pm
Watch the World Darts Championship draw live on Sky Sports at 4.30pm on Monday.
The world's biggest darts tournament will see 96 stars from around the globe battle it out for the sport's most prestigious title, which was won by Michael Smith at the start of 2023.
The first two world champions in the PDC, Dennis Priestley and Phil Taylor, will conduct the draw which is live on Sky Sports News and can be streamed on this page.
Emma Paton will host with analysis from Sky Sports expert Wayne Mardle.
The top 32 in the world rankings have protected status in the draw and enter the tournament from the second round. In the first round, the 32 qualified players via the Pro Tour play against one of the international qualifiers.
When is the World Darts Championship?
The sport's biggest event will be held from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 as 96 players compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money at Alexandra Palace.
You can watch all the action live on our dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.
