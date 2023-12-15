Michael Smith's world champion year to remember: Vegas, a nine-darter, and global recognition

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael van Gerwen was one dart away from a nine-darter before Michael Smith completed the achievement in the World Championship Final. Michael van Gerwen was one dart away from a nine-darter before Michael Smith completed the achievement in the World Championship Final.

A first World Darts Championship title. A nine-darter for the ages. The recognition from his hometown St Helens. It has been a year to remember for Michael Smith.

As the reigning champion and world no 1, Smith has been indulging in everything that being on top of the darting world has to offer, his triumph at Alexandra Palace catapulting him onto a worldwide stage.

While Smith will remember January 3 2023 as the night he finally got over the line and lifted the Sid Waddell trophy, on that evening a piece of darting legacy was born as he and Michael van Gerwen produced the best leg of darts ever seen, ending with a Smith nine-darter eulogised by the commentary of Wayne Mardle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch how Wayne Mardle and Stuart Pyke reacted to the sensational leg between Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith in the World Championship Final that culminated in a nine-darter for Bully Boy. Watch how Wayne Mardle and Stuart Pyke reacted to the sensational leg between Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith in the World Championship Final that culminated in a nine-darter for Bully Boy.

With it, Smith took darts global and earned himself plaudits from darting fanatics, casuals, and those who saw darts for the first time through that very moment.

Although many would be blown away most by the worldwide recognition, Smith was more humbled to be celebrated as champion by his hometown St Helens and reflected on how "special" Mardle's commentary made one of the moments of his career.

"It is hard to put into words how the past year has been really. Obviously I won the Worlds, then I got the Freedom of St Helens, then the Pride of St Helens, then all the other stuff that has come with it," Smith told Sky Sports.

"It has been a rollercoaster really and all the partying and going to Vegas and the holidays. I have taken this year as a laugh really where I won the Worlds, got to world no 1, went out partying and enjoying myself and enjoying the achievement.

"That is what this year has been - enjoying it and being myself.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player This fan couldn't contain his excitement as Michael Smith hit a stunning nine-darter in the World Darts Championship Final (credit: @EagleDarts1). This fan couldn't contain his excitement as Michael Smith hit a stunning nine-darter in the World Darts Championship Final (credit: @EagleDarts1).

"It was weird because I am just glad that Mardle never finished off the commentary from the rugby league version when he got the yellow card.

"He made that nine-darter how special it was with the commentary.

"To be the face of it, and take it global, it was weird but also disappointing. Everyone was always talking about the nine and not about me winning but now it is about me winning and the nine comes second to that.

"Because of that nine the ratings just spiked and everyone tuned in and I was getting pictures sent of people in the crowd at the football watching the darts on their phones and stuff.

"To be the person who did it, it is even better."

While it has been a year of celebration for Smith, he is now over the belief that he has "completed" darts and is firmly focused on ensuring he wins more than one World Championship, and what better way to do that than go back-to-back for the 2024 victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the most memorable moments from the 2023 World Darts Championship including Michael Smith's nine-darter, Gerwyn Price wearing ear defenders and more! A look back at the most memorable moments from the 2023 World Darts Championship including Michael Smith's nine-darter, Gerwyn Price wearing ear defenders and more!

"I put a video out when I was in Vegas saying I completed darts. But I never, I don't want to just be a one time World Champion," he added.

"If you look at the trophy on the left it is just all Phil Taylor's name. It would be nice to do something like that but you are never going to replicate what he has done.

"But if I could get two, three, four, five. As long as I get more than one, that is the aim now and obviously I want to go back-to-back.

"I would love to keep it again for another 10 months before I have to give it back plus then I don't have to pay £20,000 for a replica!"

Watch the World Darts Championship from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 - live on Sky Sports. Stream your favourite sports and more with NOW