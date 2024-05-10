Kim Huybrechts: Darts star requires surgery on collarbone after being 'attacked' at Belgian Cup final

Kim Huybrechts is understood to have suffered a double fracture of his collarbone after being attacked, following Antwerp's 1-0 loss to Union Saint-Gilloise in Thursday's Belgian Cup final
Friday 10 May 2024 13:28, UK
Darts player Kim Huybrechts has been left requiring surgery on his throwing shoulder after being attacked at a football match in Belgium.
The former World Championship quarter-finalist was in Brussels to attend the Belgium Cup final between Antwerp, the club he supports, and Union Saint-Gilloise at the King Baudouin Stadium.
Huybrechts was travelling away from the ground after Antwerp's 1-0 defeat that he and a friend are understood to have been attacked by a group, according to Nieuwsblad, with the Belgian taken to hospital to assess his injuries.
A Facebook post from Huybrechts' wife revealed he had been knocked to the ground after being hit with a motorcycle helmet, with the world No 33 also reportedly taking multiple kicks and punches before being able to get away to where the Antwerp buses were leaving.
X-rays revealed that Huybrechts suffered a double fracture of the collarbone in his throwing arm, which will leave the Belgian No 2 facing a considerable time away from competitive action.
Huybrechts, who has appeared in every PDC World Championship since 2012, has regularly appeared in Players Championship tournaments on the PDC Pro Tour this season.
He is now a considerable doubt to be able to partner compatriot Dimitri Van der Bergh at the World Cup of Darts next month, live from June 27-30 on Sky Sports, while it will leave him little time to attempt to qualify for the Betfred World Matchplay in Blackpool the following month.
Sky Sports News have contacted the PDC for comment.
