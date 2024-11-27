Luke Littler and Luke Humphries excited to be on collision course at World Darts Championship

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries are a year on from their incredible runs at the PDC World Darts Championship and are in no mood to start slowing down.

The past few weeks have continued to be a whirlwind for the 17-year-old Littler, picking up his first TV ranking major win in the Grand Slam and losing to Humphries in the final of the Players Championship on Sunday.

Now, when looking at the draw bracket for the World Championship, people see the two Lukes on a collision course for a semi-final showdown at Alexandra Palace, whetting the appetite for another tournament full of excitement and drama.

While currently in brilliant form, moving all the way up to world no 4 in the PDC Order of Merit, Littler is staying grounded and focusing on winning his opening match - against wither Fallon Sherrock or Ryan Meikle - before thinking of any potential clashes after Christmas.

"It was good to win the Grand Slam," Littler told Sky Sports. "It's good to find form back end of the year, leading into the World Championship.

"Same as Luke Humphries said, he was glad to win (at the Players Championship) because it puts his confidence up, especially for the Worlds.

"If you asked me if I'd be world number four, as well as the titles I've lifted and the nine darters I've hit, I'd say you're lying," he added.

"Obviously win the first game, hopefully, and then come back home for Christmas. Hopefully, it's a long December and January in London."

However, Humphries - who plays either Thibault Tricole or Joe Comito in the second round - already knows that if he faces Littler again, it will be a match to remember.

"It would have been lovely to meet him in the final again but if we make it that far and it is a semi-final match up, it will still be a great one," Humphries told Sky Sports.

"We both love playing against each other, we have both got a great rhythm, and we get on really well.

"We have fun up on the stage.

"It will be a blockbuster clash if we both make that semi-final."

'We are both the best in the world'

The debate heading into the Worlds is which of the two is currently the best in the world.

Statistically, both agree that Littler is in better form at this current moment, but Humphries insists he can beat his teenage rival on his day.

"I think we are both at the moment the best player in the world," Humphries said.

"The averages he is putting in, it is fair to say he is putting in a big bit of form like I did last year.

"But at the Players Championship, I don't think I was at my best and still managed to win and that isn't easy.

"It is quite close between us both to be honest, but with the averages he is putting in, it is fair to say he is playing the best darts at the moment.

"But the World Championship is different. It is tough.

"It is not a foregone conclusion. It is massive opportunity for both of us - for me to win my second and for him to pick up his first."

When Littler asked if he is the best darts player in the world right now he added: "I don't know. I never say it. Stats wise? Yeah.

"It was good for Luke winning the Players Championship so both of us will be definitely ready for the Worlds."

