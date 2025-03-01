Beau Greaves: Luke Humphries predicts Lakeside women's world darts champion will be in Premier League in five years
Beau Greaves' impressive run at the UK Open grabbed the headlines as she beat Stefan Bellmont, Rhys Griffin and Mickey Mansell before losing to Luke Humphries in the fourth round; follow live updates at the UK Open on Saturday and Sunday on the Sky Sports website and app
Saturday 1 March 2025 12:32, UK
Luke Humphries has predicted Beau Greaves will be competing in the Premier League Darts in five years after their thrilling battle at the UK Open.
Women's world No 1 Greaves gave Humphries a big scare in their fourth-round match on Friday and led 7-5, but lost the next five legs to lose 10-7.
The 21-year-old had already made history by becoming the first female player to win three matches in darts' FA Cup style event, with random draws taking place after each round.
"She belongs in big-time darts. She is obviously a massive advocate of the ladies game," Humphries told ITV4.
"The ladies game has grown massively and it is because of her, but she belongs in this environment.
"She really did test me there and if we were in a Premier League game, she would have beat me. She just needs to give herself time.
"Maybe in five years, I think she'll be in the Premier League and I think she is probably a top-64 player in the world right now, but I don't want to put pressure on her.
"Let her keep doing what she's doing and the next few years she will find she has got the level that can match me, Luke [Littler] and Michael [van Gerwen] so she has a massive future ahead of her.
"She is still very young but if you can test me and I didn't play too bad there, it shows she has got the big-time darts and over the next few years I am sure I will be sharing the stage with her a lot."
Greaves: Playing Humphries will bring me on a long way
Greaves has made an impressive start to 2025, despite missing out on a PDC Tour card in Q-School, as she is top of the Challenger Tour, winning multiple events, and the Development Tour, rankings.
She elected to not play at the PDC World Darts Championship in December, instead opting to defend her Lakeside women's title, which she did successfully.
In November last year, Greaves revealed she is open to playing men more often after feeling like her game has grown "stale".
Her defeat to Humphries showed that she is able to compete with darts' best players, which is the long-term aim.
"I set off well and then dropped off a bit, but that is what I am trying to work towards, being better at my game and more consistent over those longer formats, but what an experience," said Greaves.
"To play someone like Luke is just amazing for me and my game. It will bring me on a long way and even though I lost, I am really pleased."
UK Open Darts fifth-round draw for Saturday:
Ryan Searle vs Luke Humphries
Dave Chisnall vs Krzysztof Ratajski
Mensur Suljovic vs William O'Connor
Rob Cross vs Danny Noppert
Josh Rock vs Ross Smith
Madars Razma vs Michael Smith
Alan Soutar vs Jonny Clayton
Gian van Veen vs Stephen Burton
Jurjen van der Velde vs Nathan Aspinall
Cameron Menzies vs James Wade
Rob Owen vs Michael van Gerwen
Luke Littler vs Jermaine Wattimena
Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Chris Dobey
Martin Schindler vs Dylan Slevin
Danny Lauby vs Ryan Joyce
Connor Scutt vs Damon Heta
