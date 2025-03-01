Beau Greaves: Luke Humphries predicts Lakeside women's world darts champion will be in Premier League in five years

Luke Humphries has predicted Beau Greaves will be competing in the Premier League Darts in five years after their thrilling battle at the UK Open.

Women's world No 1 Greaves gave Humphries a big scare in their fourth-round match on Friday and led 7-5, but lost the next five legs to lose 10-7.

The 21-year-old had already made history by becoming the first female player to win three matches in darts' FA Cup style event, with random draws taking place after each round.

"She belongs in big-time darts. She is obviously a massive advocate of the ladies game," Humphries told ITV4.

"The ladies game has grown massively and it is because of her, but she belongs in this environment.

"She really did test me there and if we were in a Premier League game, she would have beat me. She just needs to give herself time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Beau Greaves dismantled Cameron Menzies 5-1 to secure her second win at the Grand Slam of Darts

"Maybe in five years, I think she'll be in the Premier League and I think she is probably a top-64 player in the world right now, but I don't want to put pressure on her.

"Let her keep doing what she's doing and the next few years she will find she has got the level that can match me, Luke [Littler] and Michael [van Gerwen] so she has a massive future ahead of her.

"She is still very young but if you can test me and I didn't play too bad there, it shows she has got the big-time darts and over the next few years I am sure I will be sharing the stage with her a lot."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Premier League Night Four final between Luke Humphries and Luke Littler in Exeter

Greaves: Playing Humphries will bring me on a long way

Greaves has made an impressive start to 2025, despite missing out on a PDC Tour card in Q-School, as she is top of the Challenger Tour, winning multiple events, and the Development Tour, rankings.

She elected to not play at the PDC World Darts Championship in December, instead opting to defend her Lakeside women's title, which she did successfully.

In November last year, Greaves revealed she is open to playing men more often after feeling like her game has grown "stale".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Sky Sports' Megan Wellens and Matthew Edgar discuss what legacy Beau Greaves could create

Her defeat to Humphries showed that she is able to compete with darts' best players, which is the long-term aim.

"I set off well and then dropped off a bit, but that is what I am trying to work towards, being better at my game and more consistent over those longer formats, but what an experience," said Greaves.

"To play someone like Luke is just amazing for me and my game. It will bring me on a long way and even though I lost, I am really pleased."

UK Open Darts fifth-round draw for Saturday:

Ryan Searle vs Luke Humphries

Dave Chisnall vs Krzysztof Ratajski

Mensur Suljovic vs William O'Connor

Rob Cross vs Danny Noppert

Josh Rock vs Ross Smith

Madars Razma vs Michael Smith

Alan Soutar vs Jonny Clayton

Gian van Veen vs Stephen Burton

Jurjen van der Velde vs Nathan Aspinall

Cameron Menzies vs James Wade

Rob Owen vs Michael van Gerwen

Luke Littler vs Jermaine Wattimena

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Chris Dobey

Martin Schindler vs Dylan Slevin

Danny Lauby vs Ryan Joyce

Connor Scutt vs Damon Heta

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues with Night 5 in Brighton on Thursday March 6 as Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen lock horns in a repeat of the 2023 Premier League final, with Luke Littler or Chris Dobey awaiting the winner in the last four.

Watch Night 5 of Premier League Darts, The Brighton Centre, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+, stream with NOW.