Austrian Darts Open: Draw, schedule and results as Jonny Clayton, Stephen Bunting headline PDC European Tour event

Jonny Clayton will kick off his bid for a third Elten Safety Shoes Austrian Darts Open title against Jermaine Wattimena or a Host Nation Qualifier, with the draw and schedule confirmed for the European Tour event in Graz.

The fifth European Tour event of 2025 will see a 48-player field competing for silverware at the Premstättner Halle from April 25-27, with top seed Clayton headlining the action and a two-time winner in Austria.

Friday features 16 matches across two sessions, with Raymond van Barneveld facing the Czech No1 Karel Sedlacek and Wessel Nijman taking on Ireland's former World Cup runner-up William O'Connor.

Kevin Doets plays Berry van Peer for the chance to meet Nathan Aspinall in the next round, who won the first European Darts Trophy of the year in Göttingen back in March.

Clayton enters on Saturday at the last-32 stage along with the other top-16 seeds, with Stephen Bunting - winner of the European Trophy in Riesa - opening against Matt Campbell, who edged his first round match 6-5 against Patrick Geeraets.

Despite being victorious in the last European Trophy in Munich, world No 3 Michael van Gerwen will not be taking part in the competition. Reigning world champion Luke Littler and world No 1 Luke Humphries are among the others to sit out of the event.

Draw Bracket - Second Round Onwards

(1) Jonny Clayton vs Jermaine Wattimena/Zoran Lerchbacher

(16) Daryl Gurney vs Ritchie Edhouse/Mensur Suljovic

(8) Danny Noppert vs Niko Springer

(9) Josh Rock vs Krzysztof Ratajski

(4) Nathan Aspinall vs Kevin Doets/Berry van Peer

(13) Martin Schindler vs Matthew Dennant

(5) Chris Dobey vs Ricardo Pietreczko

(12) Mike De Decker vs Wessel Nijman/William O'Connor

(2) Stephen Bunting vs Matt Campbell

(15) Gian van Veen vs Dirk van Duijvenbode/Gyorgy Jehirszki

(7) Peter Wright vs Luke Woodhouse/Nathan Rafferty

(10) Ross Smith vs Chris Landman

(3) Damon Heta vs Raymond van Barneveld/Karel Sedlacek

(14) Joe Cullen vs Thibault Tricole

(6) Dave Chisnall vs Ian White

(11) Ryan Searle vs Ryan Joyce

Schedule of Play and results

Friday April 25 - First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Afternoon Session

Matt Campbell 6-5 Patrick Geeraets

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Mickey Mansell

Ian White 6-5 Madars Razma

Chris Landman 6-5 Andrew Gilding

Thibault Tricole 6-3 Christian Goedl

Ryan Joyce 6-4 Teemu Harju

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-3 Tom Bissell

Matthew Dennant 6-2 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Evening Session (1800 UK time)

Niko Springer 6-1 Lukas Wenig

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Gyorgy Jehirszki

Wessel Nijman vs William O'Connor

Raymond van Barneveld vs Karel Sedlacek

Ritchie Edhouse vs Mensur Suljovic

Kevin Doets vs Berry van Peer

Jermaine Wattimena vs Zoran Lerchbacher

Luke Woodhouse vs Nathan Rafferty

Image: Raymond van Barneveld will look to impress in Austria

Saturday April 26 - Second Round (Best of 11 legs)

Afternoon Session (1200 UK time)

Ross Smith vs Chris Landman

Ryan Searle vs Ryan Joyce

Danny Noppert vs Niko Springer

Gian van Veen vs Van Duijvenbode/Jehirszki

Joe Cullen vs Thibault Tricole

Josh Rock vs Krzysztof Ratajski

Daryl Gurney vs Edhouse/Suljovic

Mike De Decker vs Nijman/O'Connor

Evening Session (1800 UK time)

Damon Heta vs Van Barneveld/Sedlacek

Peter Wright vs Woodhouse/Rafferty

Jonny Clayton vs Wattimena/Lerchbacher

Nathan Aspinall vs Doets/Van Peer

Chris Dobey vs Ricardo Pietreczko

Stephen Bunting vs Matt Campbell

Martin Schindler vs Matthew Dennant

Dave Chisnall vs Ian White

Sunday April 27

Afternoon Session (1200 UK time)

Third Round (Best of 11 legs)

Evening Session (1800 UK time)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 11 legs)

Semi-Finals (Best of 13 legs)

Final (Best of 15 legs)

