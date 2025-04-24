Austrian Darts Open: Draw, schedule and results as Jonny Clayton, Stephen Bunting headline PDC European Tour event
Full line-up, schedule and fixtures for the Elten Safety Shoes Austrian Darts Open title, where Jonny Clayton, Stephen Bunting, Damon Heta and Nathan Aspinall all feature; Former world champions Raymond van Barneveld and Peter Wright also involved
Friday 25 April 2025 18:35, UK
Jonny Clayton will kick off his bid for a third Elten Safety Shoes Austrian Darts Open title against Jermaine Wattimena or a Host Nation Qualifier, with the draw and schedule confirmed for the European Tour event in Graz.
The fifth European Tour event of 2025 will see a 48-player field competing for silverware at the Premstättner Halle from April 25-27, with top seed Clayton headlining the action and a two-time winner in Austria.
Friday features 16 matches across two sessions, with Raymond van Barneveld facing the Czech No1 Karel Sedlacek and Wessel Nijman taking on Ireland's former World Cup runner-up William O'Connor.
Kevin Doets plays Berry van Peer for the chance to meet Nathan Aspinall in the next round, who won the first European Darts Trophy of the year in Göttingen back in March.
Clayton enters on Saturday at the last-32 stage along with the other top-16 seeds, with Stephen Bunting - winner of the European Trophy in Riesa - opening against Matt Campbell, who edged his first round match 6-5 against Patrick Geeraets.
Despite being victorious in the last European Trophy in Munich, world No 3 Michael van Gerwen will not be taking part in the competition. Reigning world champion Luke Littler and world No 1 Luke Humphries are among the others to sit out of the event.
Draw Bracket - Second Round Onwards
(1) Jonny Clayton vs Jermaine Wattimena/Zoran Lerchbacher
(16) Daryl Gurney vs Ritchie Edhouse/Mensur Suljovic
(8) Danny Noppert vs Niko Springer
(9) Josh Rock vs Krzysztof Ratajski
(4) Nathan Aspinall vs Kevin Doets/Berry van Peer
(13) Martin Schindler vs Matthew Dennant
(5) Chris Dobey vs Ricardo Pietreczko
(12) Mike De Decker vs Wessel Nijman/William O'Connor
(2) Stephen Bunting vs Matt Campbell
(15) Gian van Veen vs Dirk van Duijvenbode/Gyorgy Jehirszki
(7) Peter Wright vs Luke Woodhouse/Nathan Rafferty
(10) Ross Smith vs Chris Landman
(3) Damon Heta vs Raymond van Barneveld/Karel Sedlacek
(14) Joe Cullen vs Thibault Tricole
(6) Dave Chisnall vs Ian White
(11) Ryan Searle vs Ryan Joyce
Schedule of Play and results
Friday April 25 - First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session
Matt Campbell 6-5 Patrick Geeraets
Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Mickey Mansell
Ian White 6-5 Madars Razma
Chris Landman 6-5 Andrew Gilding
Thibault Tricole 6-3 Christian Goedl
Ryan Joyce 6-4 Teemu Harju
Ricardo Pietreczko 6-3 Tom Bissell
Matthew Dennant 6-2 Rowby-John Rodriguez
Evening Session (1800 UK time)
Niko Springer 6-1 Lukas Wenig
Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Gyorgy Jehirszki
Wessel Nijman vs William O'Connor
Raymond van Barneveld vs Karel Sedlacek
Ritchie Edhouse vs Mensur Suljovic
Kevin Doets vs Berry van Peer
Jermaine Wattimena vs Zoran Lerchbacher
Luke Woodhouse vs Nathan Rafferty
Saturday April 26 - Second Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session (1200 UK time)
Ross Smith vs Chris Landman
Ryan Searle vs Ryan Joyce
Danny Noppert vs Niko Springer
Gian van Veen vs Van Duijvenbode/Jehirszki
Joe Cullen vs Thibault Tricole
Josh Rock vs Krzysztof Ratajski
Daryl Gurney vs Edhouse/Suljovic
Mike De Decker vs Nijman/O'Connor
Evening Session (1800 UK time)
Damon Heta vs Van Barneveld/Sedlacek
Peter Wright vs Woodhouse/Rafferty
Jonny Clayton vs Wattimena/Lerchbacher
Nathan Aspinall vs Doets/Van Peer
Chris Dobey vs Ricardo Pietreczko
Stephen Bunting vs Matt Campbell
Martin Schindler vs Matthew Dennant
Dave Chisnall vs Ian White
Sunday April 27
Afternoon Session (1200 UK time)
Third Round (Best of 11 legs)
Evening Session (1800 UK time)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 11 legs)
Semi-Finals (Best of 13 legs)
Final (Best of 15 legs)
