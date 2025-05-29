Gerwyn Price: I am glad Luke Littler beat me before Finals Night rather than the first coming at the O2

Gerwyn Price insists he is glad his winning run against Luke Littler came to an end a few weeks ago so that he can get back on track at Premier League Finals Night.

Littler faces Price in the semi-finals of the Play-Offs, but the Welshman gets the better of Littler more than most.

Indeed, their head-to-head record is 7-6 in Price's favour, and the 'Iceman' has said previously that he has the psychological advantage over the reigning world champion in the past.

'The Nuke' managed to end Price's six-match winning streak against him and has won their last two contests but for the 2021 world champion, he is happy to have seen that ended early rather than have the eight-win streak then lose at London's O2 arena.

"It was going to come to an end at some point so I would rather that he has won two than be 8-0 up and him go and turn me over at The O2.

"Hopefully I get myself back on track and on top of Luke."

Price has ended up playing Littler due to finishing fourth after the regular weeks which would have been avoided if he had held on to beat Chris Dobey on Night 16 in Sheffield.

While many would prefer finishing third, Price insists he prefers being in the first semi-final over the second on the night.

"I wanted to be fourth. I wanted the break before the final to chill out," he added.

"It was a blessing in disguise.

"It is all on this. I am fully focused on my first game."

Littler: Price's wins over me are not 'playing on my mind'

While others will be playing up the psychological advantage Price could have with his record against 'The Nuke', Littler believes he will have more than enough to get the job done and make sure he is in the final once again.

"The first is the semi-final against Gerwyn (Price) but for myself, I just want to win that semi-final and make sure that I'm in the final back-to-back.

"I'm not one to say I'm going to smash him, we'll just have to see how it goes.

"I wouldn't say it's playing on my mind because I know I've got a job to do. We've all got a job to do and there can only be one winner.

"So I'm just very confident that I can win to get out there in front of tens of thousands again."

