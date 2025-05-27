Wayne Mardle sees Luke Littler and Luke Humphries in Premier League Darts final

Wayne Mardle believes Luke Littler and Luke Humphries are destined to meet in the Premier League Darts final at London's O2 Arena, with the pair too strong across the longer format.

Littler and Humphries will be joined by Gerwyn Price and Nathan Aspinall on Thursday May 29 for the Play-Offs, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 7pm, with the world champion playing Price and world No 1 facing Aspinall.

Those semi-final contests will take place across 19 legs (first to 10) before a final which is across 21 legs (first to 11).

Littler and Humphries have served up some epics across the 2025 Premier League season so far, their Night 15 semi-final in Aberdeen a highlight.

For Sky Sports Darts pundit Mardle, with both players in such form, they will come out on top with time on their side in the increased format and meet once again on the biggest stage.

"I am not sure [if Price and Aspinall] will be happy with the Lukes [that they got]," Mardle said.

"You have to draw them because they are still left in.

"Over the longer format, I do see Luke and Luke reaching the final.

"Humphries looked a million dollars in his semi-final [in Sheffield against against Chris Dobey]. He averaged 106 and it was like it was nothing, it was so simple.

"Littler, in his opening game in Sheffield, made averaging 114 look simple.

"If they both hit peak then it could be absolute carnage.

"I do believe that they meet in the final. No offence to Price and Aspinall, I just think they are better, especially over the longer format now."

Luke vs Luke rivalry means every match matters

While Price and Aspinall will be doing everything they can to stop Littler and Humphries meeting in another huge final, Mardle believes if they do, a lot of meaning will be placed on it.

Indeed, he is adamant Littler vs Humphries is shaping into a rivalry where every single match has meaning, with records on the line that will continue to matter over the coming years.

"I believe, I have listened to Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen talk about this, with the likes of Raymond van Barneveld," Mardle added.

"Every win over your rival means something.

"Because if you start to build-up a head-to-head lead and you both know it, that is something.

"If you can win any way to just feel a bit better and make them feel worse, that has to be a positive.

"I believe that these games, every time they play, it is a big game.

"Because there will come a time when one of them gets one up on the other and maybe a little run of four, five, six wins.

"Tell me it doesn't matter then! Because it does.

"There is a big one around the corner every time they play.

"I do see Luke and Luke reaching the final."

Are you ready for Finals Night?

Premier League Darts has reached the Play-Offs stage at London's O2 Arena

