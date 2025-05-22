Premier League Darts: Nathan Aspinall ends Michael van Gerwen's hopes of reaching Finals Night as Luke Littler beats Luke Humphries in Sheffield
Nathan Aspinall through to the Premier League Play-Offs for third time after knocking out Michael van Gerwen; Luke Littler defeats Luke Humphries in Sheffield final; watch the Premier League Play-Offs at London's O2 arena - live on Sky Sports next Thursday from 7pm
Friday 23 May 2025 11:06, UK
Michael van Gerwen's hopes of reaching the BetMGM Premier League Play-Offs were ended by a red-hot Nathan Aspinall on the final night of league action in Sheffield.
Aspinall and Van Gerwen went head-to-head to join Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price in the season-ending Play-Offs.
Van Gerwen knew only a nightly victory will suffice in Sheffield in a bid of winning a record-extending eighth Premier League title, but 'The Asp' dominated from the start to build on his superior recent record over his beleaguered opponent.
- As it happened on Night 16 in Sheffield
- Premier League darts 2025: Schedule, format, venues, players
- Darts in 2025: Key dates for Premier League and more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW
Premier League Darts - Night 16 results
|Quarter-finals
|Luke Littler
|6-1
|Stephen Bunting
|Nathan Aspinall
|6-2
|Michael van Gerwen
|Luke Humphries
|6-4
|Rob Cross
|Chris Dobey
|6-5
|Gerwyn Price
|Semi-finals
|Luke Littler
|6-4
|Nathan Aspinall
|Luke Humphries
|6-2
|Chris Dobey
|Final
|Luke Littler
|6-3
|Luke Humphries
Aspinall defeated 'The Green Machine' on his way to claiming a crucial nightly victory in Aberdeen last Thursday, which saw him establish a four-point lead over the Dutch superstar heading into Night 16.
They renewed their rivalry in the evening's second quarter-final, with Stockport star Aspinall averaging 98.72 and smashing in a stellar 124 checkout to seal an emphatic 6-2 win which confirmed his place at The O2 in London on Thursday May 29 - live on Sky Sports.
It means Van Gerwen has failed to qualify for the Play-Offs for just the second time in 13 Premier League appearances, ending the season without a nightly victory since April 2024, when he defeated Aspinall, Michael Smith and Littler to triumph in Birmingham.
"There was a lot of emotion after walking off stage. I had to take myself away," Aspinall told Glen Durrant backstage after his win. "I spoke so highly of Michael all week that he could go and win the night.
"I don't know what's going on but he didn't look himself again tonight. Even on that stage, he was giving up."
Mardle: No Play-Offs is a big blow for MVG
Sky Sports' Wayne Mardle felt that ever since Van Gerwen missed Berlin due to a shoulder injury he has not looked himself and feels that missing the Play-Offs is a "massive blow" in a period where he is lacking in confidence.
"I feel for Michael. The man is a champion, a winner," said 'Hawaii 501'. "It is only the second time he has not made the play-offs. He has said it, he has not been good enough at times.
"I don't know how he feels within, he has just looked off. To not have won a week, he won four last year, that is a real blow for him.
"He came into this as the third favourite behind the Lukes and it was all going okay. Then it kind of took a turn for the worst.
"I don't know how bad the injury was but since missing Berlin he has played slightly well in my opinion."
Littler shows his steel to win in Sheffield
It was only fitting that the two best players in the world ended the league phase of the Premier League meeting in the final.
Littler and Humphries were facing each other in their fifth final of the campaign with both players sharing the past four previous meetings - including one of the greatest matches of all time last week in Aberdeen.
'The Nuke' made a commanding start by clinching the opening two legs, but Humphries hit back but only after a bizarre sequence of events as the world No 1 initially bust 120 before returning only to take it out the second time of asking to level the contest.
Littler landed D5 to break throw and he turned on the afterburners with a sensational 155 checkout before reeling in 'The Big Fish' to move one away from victory.
Littler missed a match dart, allowing Humphries to save his skin on D11. But the Warrington ace soon sealed victory on D6 in the next leg to end the league phase with a sixth nightly title.
Luke Littler reeling in all the records in style:
Record points tally: 45
Record nights won: 6
Record number of 180s: 169
Record seasonal average (in this format): 103
Record number of 100+ checkouts: 39
Littler: I am VERY ready for semi-finals
"It is a tough format but I have got myself through. I am very happy to be top again and breaking all these records once again," Littler told host Emma Paton after his win.
"I am very ready. I am ready for the semi-final. "It is the O2. I have been there before, I have won a semi-final there before but so has Gerwyn [Price]. I am looking forward to it."
And talking about his rivalry with Humphries, Littler added: "In the Premier League there is always points up for grabs, there is always the £10,000 bonus so we are always going to be playing for something.
"For myself, it is probably just a warm-up."
How Littler and Humphries reached the final...
An ominous Littler romped to a crushing 6-1 quarter-final victory over Stephen Bunting with a whopping 114.37 average, hitting three ton-plus checkouts and 6/6 on the doubles, and surpassing his own 40-point record to move on to 42 points in the process.
"A sensational performance from Luke Littler," said Stuart Pyke on commentary.
Former Premier League champion, Durrant, added: "He just makes the game look easy. Something about the calmness, the swagger. What a feeling it must be up there when you know you are at the top of your game."
Littler smashed in six out of seven doubles and hit two ton-plus finishes including a classy 128 to defeat Aspinall for a sixth win in a row to surge into a ninth nightly final of the season.
'The Asp' hauled himself back on level terms from 4-1 down before the world champion resumed normal service with a clinical 128 checkout to regain the upper hand and wrapped up victory on tops after threatening a nine-darter after six perfect darts.
From 5-1 down, Chris Dobey rallied to edge out Gerwyn Price in a deciding leg - surviving match darts along the way.
'Hollywood' smashed in eight 180s and averaged 108.91.
"He's so lucky, isn't he?" joked Durrant. "Price will dust himself down and come back scrapping next week. He's got a good record against Littler. He'll relish the opportunity."
Humphries came back from 2-0 down as he won six of the next eight legs to defeat Rob Cross and book a semi-final spot. He also chucked in 10 140s and averaged 97.41.
'Cool Hand' coasted into his eighth nightly final of the campaign as he saw off Dobey with a 106.04 average and 60 per cent on the doubles in an emphatic 6-2 success.
Are you ready for Finals Night?
Fixtures: Finals Night at London's O2 on Thursday, May 29
|Semi-finals
|Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price
|Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall
The Premier League concludes at the O2 Arena, London on Thursday May 29 as table-topping Luke Littler plays Gerwyn Price in the first semi-final, and Luke Humphries faces Nathan Aspinall in the race to 10 legs with the final a race to 11. Watch Finals Night of Premier League Darts, in London, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 7pm - stream with NOW.
Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW