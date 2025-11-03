Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Beau Greaves faces Michael van Gerwen on Saturday as groups revealed

Beau Greaves will take on former champion Michael van Gerwen on the opening day of the Grand Slam of Darts 2025 on Saturday November 8, live on Sky Sports.

Greaves is in a blockbuster Group G that also includes Gary Anderson and Niko Springer but her mouth-watering group-stage clash with the 'Green Machine' is the headline contest for the opening Saturday that sees a double session of action.

Reigning champion Luke Littler is in Group E and will have to progress past Daryl Gurney, Connor Scutt and Karel Sedlacek if he wants to become only the fourth player ever to retain the crown. He will take on Sedlacek on the opening day.

The 2023 champion, first seed, and world No 1 Luke Humphries is in a stacked Group A that includes Nathan Aspinall, Alex Spellman, and 2022 champion Michael Smith after 'Bullyboy' sealed his spot through qualifying.

Smith will be looking to get off to a flying start when he takes on Aspinall on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Group D is also a standout as fifth seed James Wade, Gerwyn Price, Ricky Evans, and Stefan Bellmont will battle it out.

The second women's representative, Lisa Ashton, also has a task on her hands in Group F as she faces a trio of in-form players in Gian van Veen, Josh Rock, and Wessel Nijman. The first of her bouts is against Dutchman Van Veen as he looks to continue to go from strength to strength following his European Championship win.

Group B includes Chris Dobey, Damon Heta, Jurjen van der Velde, and 2024 finalist Martin Lukeman while Group C pits Stephen Bunting, Martin Schindler, Luke Woodhouse, and Alexis Toylo against one another.

Finally, Group H sees sixth seed Jonny Clayton up against Danny Noppert, Lukas Wenig, and Cam Crabtree.

2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts: Group-stage draw

Group A

(1) Luke Humphries

Nathan Aspinall

Michael Smith

Alex Spellman

Group B

(8) Chris Dobey

Damon Heta

Martin Lukeman

Jurjen van der Velde

Group C

(4) Stephen Bunting

Martin Schindler

Luke Woodhouse

Alexis Toylo

Group D

(5) James Wade

Gerwyn Price

Ricky Evans

Stefan Bellmont

Group E

(2) Luke Littler

Daryl Gurney

Connor Scutt

Karel Sedlacek

Group F

(7) Gian van Veen

Josh Rock

Wessel Nijman

Lisa Ashton

Group G

(3) Michael van Gerwen

Gary Anderson

Niko Springer

Beau Greaves

Group H

(6) Jonny Clayton

Danny Noppert

Lukas Wenig

Cam Crabtree

Fixtures (Order TBC):

Saturday November 8

Luke Humphries v Alex Spellman (A)

Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith (A)

Chris Dobey v Jurjen van der Velde (B)

Damon Heta v Martin Lukeman (B)

Stephen Bunting v Alexis Toylo (C)

Martin Schindler v Luke Woodhouse (C)

James Wade v Stefan Bellmont (D)

Gerwyn Price v Ricky Evans (D)

Luke Littler v Karel Sedlacek (E)

Daryl Gurney v Connor Scutt (E)

Gian van Veen v Lisa Ashton (F)

Josh Rock v Wessel Nijman (F)

Michael van Gerwen v Beau Greaves (G)

Gary Anderson v Niko Springer (G)

Jonny Clayton v Cam Crabtree (H)

Danny Noppert v Lukas Wenig (H)

What is the Grand Slam of Darts format?

The players are split into eight groups, with the top two from each group progressing.

In the group stage, players receive two points for a win in a best-of-nine-legs contest. The second round is best-of-19 legs, with the quarters, semi-finals and final best-of-31 legs.

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be played in a knockout format, using the following bracket:

Winner Group A vs Runner-Up Group B

Winner Group B vs Runner-Up Group A

Winner Group C vs Runner-Up Group D

Winner Group D vs Runner-Up Group C

Winner Group E vs Runner-Up Group F

Winner Group F vs Runner-Up Group E

Winner Group G vs Runner-Up Group H

Winner Group H vs Runner-Up Group G

How can you watch?

The Grand Slam of Darts is live every day on Sky Sports from November 8-16 as major season hots up.

Attention then turns to the 2026 PDC World Darts Championship, which begins on December 11, as the darts calendar continues to provide excitement throughout the year - and you can enjoy the very best here live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW