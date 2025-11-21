Luke Humphries suffers first-round exit as Luke Littler storms through opening test at Players Championship Finals

Defending champion Luke Humphries suffered a shock first-round exit at the Players Championship Finals to Gian van Veen on Friday night at Butlin's Minehead.

Humphries started the match superbly, racing into a 3-0 lead, and looked set to make that a four-leg advantage until Van Veen pulled off a stunning 161 checkout to get on the board.

Van Veen, who also defeated the former world champion in last month's European Championship final in Dortmund, then eked out a lead, up 5-4, after claiming three legs on the bounce.

Humphries took the next to force a final-leg shootout, Van Veen missing two match darts and a further three in the decider, but the Dutch youngster would eventually win out to book his spot in the second round.

Van Veen's victory is his fourth straight in 2025 against Humphries.

Luke Littler, who took Humphries' world No 1 crown from him following his Grand Slam of Darts win a week ago, stormed to a 6-1 victory over Jeffrey de Graaf.

De Graaf took the opening leg, only for Littler to rattle off the next six as he averaged 104 in a hugely impressive and ominous performance.

Elsewhere, No 1 seed Gerwyn Price beat Max Hopp 6-2, while Josh Rock defeated another German hopeful as he overcame Gabriel Clemens 6-3.

Martin Schindler did, however, get a win on the board for his countrymen, beating a limping Michael Smith 6-4 in the opening match of the night.

There were comfortable wins too for Stephen Bunting, Nathan Aspinall, Gary Anderson, and Peter Wright during the evening session.

Players Championship Finals - evening session results

Main Stage

Martin Schindler 6-4 Michael Smith

Josh Rock 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Max Hopp

Stephen Bunting 6-2 Ritchie Edhouse

Luke Littler 6-1 Jeffrey de Graaf

Gian van Veen 6-5 Luke Humphries

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Karel Sedlacek

Chris Dobey 6-1 Keane Barry

Stage Two

Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Wesley Plaisier

Ryan Searle 6-1 Darren Beveridge

Richard Veenstra 6-5 Wessel Nijman

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld

Madars Razma 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Gary Anderson 6-2 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Peter Wright 6-3 Joe Cullen

Justin Hood 6-4 Damon Heta

Cross, Chisnall and Clayton suffer early exits in afternoon

Rob Cross, Dave Chisnall and Jonny Clayton all exited the Players Championship Finals on Friday afternoon, but James Wade made it through to the second round.

James Hurrell ensured a big opening day upset by defeating former finalist Clayton with a 99.2 average.

Wade closed out a comfortable 6-3 win over Mickey Mansell with a 94.7 average and 50 per cent on the doubles.

Speaking about the frosty handshake between the two at the end of their match, 'The Machine' said: "He's hard graft. If he plays at a normal pace, it's quite a simple game. I shook his hand and said all the best and all that stuff, but he wouldn't give it back to me. I was a little bit disheartened"

Cam Crabtree capitalised on 17 missed darts at doubles from Mike De Decker, including six match darts, to snatch a 6-5 victory in a decider.

Former semi-finalist Ryan Joyce punished an average of just 86.5 from a struggling Chisnall to win 6-4.

Sebastian Bialecki punished an average of just 85.8 in another performance to forget from Cross as he coasted to a 6-2 win with a high checkout of 154.

Grand Slam semi-finalist Danny Noppert coasted to 6-2 victory over Ricky Evans with a 103.8 average and a high checkout of 164.

Adam Lipscombe coasted to a 6-1 annihilation of an out-of-sorts Cameron Menzies on his debut.

There were also wins for Ross Smith, Andrew Gilding, Scott Williams and Bradley Brooks.

Players Championship Finals - afternoon session results

Main Stage

Sebastian Bialecki 6-2 Rob Cross

Ryan Joyce 6-4 Dave Chisnall

Cam Crabtree 6-5 Mike De Decker

Danny Noppert 6-2 Ricky Evans

James Wade 6-3 Mickey Mansell

James Hurrell 6-3 Jonny Clayton

Ross Smith 6-1 Ryan Meikle

Stage Two

Bradley Brooks 6-1 Martin Lukeman

Andrew Gilding 6-5 Dom Taylor

Scott Williams 6-2 Ian White

Nick Kenny 6-4 Niels Zonneveld

Callan Rydz 6-4 Kevin Doets

Adam Lipscombe 6-1 Cameron Menzies

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Brendan Dolan

Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Alan Soutar

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-3 William O'Connor

