Players Championship Finals: James Wade 'disheartened' Mickey Mansell would not respond to frosty handshake after Minehead win

James Wade said he was "disheartened" that his opponent Mickey Mansell would not respond to their frosty handshake after his victory at the Players Championship Finals.

Wade was looking to avoid joining Rob Cross, Dave Chisnall, Jonny Clayton and Mike De Decker in exiting the tournament played at Butlin's Minehead Resort at the first hurdle.

'The Machine' struck with two ton-plus checkouts and hit 50 per cent of his double attempts to defeat Mansell 6-3 to advance through to the second round.

Image: Wade was caught on camera staring Mansell down as he waited for him to make eye contact

Wade offered Mansell his hand at the end of their match and waited for eye contact, but the 52-year-old Northern Irishman didn't acknowledge him, leaving the Aldershot ace perplexed.

The world No 6, who has been an ever-present at the event since it was first held in 2009, admitted Mansell makes for "hard graft" on the oche due to his slow, methodical style of play.

Wade told reporters: "I shook his hand, said 'best of luck' and all that stuff but he wouldn't give it back to me and I was a little bit disheartened to be fair but it is what it is."

He will now face either Joe Cullen or Peter Wright in the second round on Saturday.

Wade, who has reached the World Championship semi-finals four times during his stellar career, was in good spirits when asked about the PDC confirming a £1m prize for the 2026 winner at Alexandra Palace.

"I remember Barry [Hearn] - we were in South Africa in excess of 15 years ago - and he said 'World Championship, £1m to the winner' and I was like 'Oh, okay,' because Barry tells a lot of great stories.

"He did what he wanted to and I don't think he is finished yet. Unfortunately, Barry won't live until he is 150 - if he did it would be like £100m!

"But he has done amazing. Matchroom have been amazing so thank you very much."

Wade produced a series of vintage displays to clinch Players Championship 19 success in Leicester in June, ending a wait of almost three years for a PDC ranking title.

Wade delivered an exhibition of finishing to demolish Scott Williams 8-3 in their decisive showdown at the Mattioli Arena, averaging 101.52 to return to the winner's enclosure for the first time since November 2022.

"It's been a long time coming," quipped Wade, who reclaims a place in the world's top eight after pocketing the £15,000 top prize.

"I'm really, really happy. It's been a difficult few years for me.

"I went from number three in the world down to outside of the top 20, but it wasn't because my darting ability disappeared, it was because my health disappeared.

"I'm really proud of myself today, because these are not easy events to win. I've lost in a few finals and semi-finals recently, so this is a milestone for me."

He went on to reach the World Matchplay final in Blackpool in July, losing 18-13 to Luke Littler, but got his revenge over the teenager at the European Championship in Dortmund in October.

