World Darts Championship 2026 dates, format, schedule, how to watch and favourites - who can challenge Luke Littler?

Everything you need to know ahead of the World Darts Championship 2026 including the key dates, format, prize money, and who can challenge Luke Littler...

When is the World Darts Championship 2026?

The 33rd PDC World Darts Championship takes place from Thursday December 11 to Saturday January 3, live on Sky Sports.

There is action every day from Alexandra Palace apart from Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler beat Van Gerwen to claim the Sid Waddell trophy for the first time

Where is the World Darts Championship 2026?

The World Darts Championship is held at Alexandra Palace in London, which has been the case since 2008.

Previously, Circus Tavern in Essex hosted the biggest darts event of the year from 1994 to 2007.

How to watch the World Darts Championship

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler revealed he watched his 2024 World Darts Championship defeat to Humphries ahead of his win over Van Gerwen

You won't miss an arrow in the World Championship on the dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel, with Sky Sports F1 changing to Sky Sports Darts on channel 407 from December 10 to January 5, with the best of the action also on Sky Sports Main Event.

Coverage begins on Thursday December 11 at 7pm, with afternoon sessions at 12.30pm and evening sessions at 7pm taking place for the rest of the tournament up to the quarter-finals on Thursday January 1.

The semi-finals are on Friday January 2 from 7.30pm and the final is on Saturday January 3 at 8pm.

Full schedule at Alexandra Palace from December 11 - January 3

Thursday December 11 (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

Kim Huybrechts v Arno Merk

Michael Smith v Lisa Ashton

Luke Littler v Darius Labanauskas

Madars Razma v Jamai van den Herik

Friday December 12

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round One x4

Niels Zonneveld v Haupai Puha

Ian White v Mervyn King

Ryan Searle v Chris Landman

Rob Cross v Cor Dekker

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

Ross Smith v Andreas Harrysson

Ricky Evans v Man Lok Leung

Gian van Veen v Cristo Reyes

Damon Heta v Steve Lennon

Saturday December 13

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round One x4

Mario Vandenbogaerde v David Davies

Andrew Gilding v Cam Crabtree

Luke Woodhouse v Boris Krcmar

Gary Anderson v Adam Hunt

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

Jeffrey de Graaf v Paul Lim

Wessel Nijman v Karel Sedlacek

Luke Humphries v Ted Evetts

Gabriel Clemens v Alex Spellman

Sunday December 14

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round One x4

Ritchie Edhouse v Jonny Tata

Dom Taylor v Oskar Lukasiak

Richard Veenstra v Nitin Kumar

Joe Cullen v Bradley Brooks

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

Lukas Wenig v Wesley Plaisier

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Darren Beveridge

Stephen Bunting v Sebastian Bialecki

James Hurrell v Stowe Buntz

Monday December 15

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round One x4

Brendan Dolan v Tavis Dudeney

Cameron Menzies v Charlie Manby

Mensur Suljovic v David Cameron

Peter Wright v Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

Martin Lukeman v Max Hopp

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Andy Baetens

Jonny Clayton v Adam Lipscombe

Connor Scutt v Simon Whitlock

Tuesday December 16

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round One x4

Alan Soutar v Teemu Harju

Nick Kenny v Justin Hood

Scott Williams v Paolo Nebrida

Chris Dobey v Xiaochen Zong

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

Ricardo Pietreczko v Jose de Sousa

Danny Noppert v Jurjen van der Velde

Gerwyn Price v Adam Gawlas

Niko Springer v Joe Comito

Wednesday December 17 (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

Matt Campbell v Adam Sevada

Raymond van Barneveld v Stefan Bellmont

James Wade v Ryusei Azemoto

Martin Schindler v Stephen Burton

Thursday December 18

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round One x4

Callan Rydz v Patrik Kovacs

Thibault Tricole v Motomu Sakai

Ryan Joyce v Owen Bates

Mike De Decker v David Munyua

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

Jermaine Wattimena v Dominik Gruellich

Dave Chisnall v Fallon Sherrock

Michael van Gerwen v Mitsuhiko Tatsunami

Krzysztof Ratajski v Alexis Toylo

Friday December 19

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round One x4

Kevin Doets v Matthew Dennant

Ryan Meikle v Jesus Salate

Mickey Mansell v Leonard Gates

Josh Rock v Gemma Hayter

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

William O'Connor v Krzysztof Kciuk

Daryl Gurney v Beau Greaves

Nathan Aspinall v Lourence Ilagan

Keane Barry v Tim Pusey

Saturday December 20

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Two x4

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Two x4

Sunday December 21

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Two x4

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Two x4

Monday December 22

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Two x4

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Two x4

Tuesday December 23

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Two x4

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Two x4

Saturday December 27

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Three x3

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Three x3

Sunday December 28

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Three x3

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Three x3

Monday December 29

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Three x3

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Three x1, Round Four x2

Tuesday December 30

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Four x3

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Four x3

Thursday January 1

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Quarter-Finals x2

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Quarter-Finals x2

Friday January 2 (1930 GMT)

Semi-Finals

Saturday January 3 (2000 GMT)

Final

World Darts Championship format

A format change ahead of this year's contest sees all players entering the tournament at the first-round stage, whereas seeded players have previously been given a bye through to the next round.

The World Championship uses the sets format, with each set being the first to three legs. The deciding set must be won by at least two legs, so if it's 2-2 in the final set, a player must win 4-2 or 5-3. If it's 5-5, a sudden-death leg will take place with no throw for the bull, so the alteration of whoever throws first simply continues.

World Darts Championship format Round First to (sets) 1 and 2 3 3 and 4 4 Quarter-finals 5 Semi-finals 6 Final 7

Who is the defending champion?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look as Littler secured the Players Championship Finals title in style against Nathan Aspinall in Minehead

Luke Littler enters the Worlds as the defending champion after his 7-3 victory over Michael van Gerwen in 2025.

'The Nuke' enters darts' biggest competition on a remarkable run of form and as the top seed, having won World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam and Players Championship Finals.

The newly-crowned world No 1 enters as the pre-tournament favourite as he looks to become the first back-to-back winner since Gary Anderson, with many unable to see past the 18-year-old - especially as the format gets longer.

Who can challenge Littler?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Grand Slam of Darts final between Littler and Humphries

That is the big question on everyone's lips! The first place to look is those around him in the rankings and that starts with his rival Luke Humphries.

2024 Humphries can return to world No 1 by winning the worlds for a second time in three years, with 'Cool Hand' looking to avenge runner-up defeats to Littler in their last three TV finals.

Three-time champion Van Gerwen comes in as No 3 seed and beat Littler at the World Series Finals in September, while Gian van Veen will chase another TV title after winning the European Championship in October.

Nathan Aspinall, James Wade and Jonny Clayton have all reached TV major finals this year, while fourth seed Stephen Bunting and former world champion Gerwyn Price are among the others looking to impress.

Beau Greaves headlines the strong women's contingent in the line-up, having secured her PDC ProTour card for the next two years and also beating Littler on her way to the World Youth Championship final. Could she be the first woman since Fallon Sherrock to win on the Alexandra Palace stage?

PDC World Darts Championship winners

PDC World Champions Year Player 1994 Dennis Priestley 1995 Phil Taylor 1996 Phil Taylor 1997 Phil Taylor 1998 Phil Taylor 1999 Phil Taylor 2000 Phil Taylor 2001 Phil Taylor 2002 Phil Taylor 2003 John Part 2004 Phil Taylor 2005 Phil Taylor 2006 Phil Taylor 2007 Raymond van Barneveld 2008 John Part 2009 Phil Taylor 2010 Phil Taylor 2011 Adrian Lewis 2012 Adrian Lewis 2013 Phil Taylor 2014 Michael van Gerwen 2015 Gary Anderson 2016 Gary Anderson 2017 Michael van Gerwen 2018 Rob Cross 2019 Michael van Gerwen 2020 Peter Wright 2021 Gerwyn Price 2022 Peter Wright 2023 Michael Smith 2024 Luke Humphries 2025 Luke Littler

Who is taking part?

There is an extended 128-player field at the Worlds this year, showcasing a whole new breadth of darting talent from across the world.

The players qualify as follows:

Top 40 from PDC's Werner Rankings Ladder

40 qualifiers from one-year ProTour Ranking

48 International Qualifiers from PDC Secondary & Affiliate Tours and Qualifying Events

The top 32 in the world will be the seeds for the World Darts Championship 2026. Players 33-64 will then be drawn at random to left-hand side of the draw, with players 65-128 to be drawn at random to the right-hand side of the draw.

PDC Werner Rankings Ladder: Top 32 1 Luke Littler England 2 Luke Humphries England 3 Michael van Gerwen Netherlands 4 Stephen Bunting England 5 Jonny Clayton Wales 6 Danny Noppert Netherlands 7 James Wade England 8 Chris Dobey England 9 Gerwyn Price Wales 10 Gian van Veen Netherlands 11 Josh Rock Northern Ireland 12 Ross Smith England 13 Martin Schindler Germany 14 Gary Anderson Scotland 15 Nathan Aspinall England 16 Damon Heta Australia 17 Rob Cross England 18 Mike De Decker Belgium 19 Jermaine Wattimena Netherlands 20 Ryan Searle England 21 Dave Chisnall England 22 Daryl Gurney Northern Ireland 23 Dimitri Van den Bergh Belgium 24 Ryan Joyce England 25 Luke Woodhouse England 26 Cameron Menzies Scotland 27 Ritchie Edhouse England 28 Michael Smith England 29 Dirk van Duijvenbode Netherlands 30 Peter Wright Scotland 31 Wessel Nijman Netherlands 32 Joe Cullen England

2026 World Championship draw

Luke Littler (1) vs Darius Labanauskas

Mario Vandenbogaerde vs David Davies

Joe Cullen (32) vs Bradley Brooks

Mensur Suljovic vs David Cameron

Damon Heta (16) vs Steve Lennon

Raymond van Berneveld vs Stefan Bellmont

Rob Cross (17) vs Cor Dekker

Ian White vs Mervyn King

Chris Dobey (8) vs Xiaochen Zong

Andrew Gilding vs Cam Crabtree

Luke Woodhouse (25) vs Boris Krcmar

Martin Lukeman vs Max Hopp

Gerwyn Price (9) vs Adam Gawlas

Lukas Wenig vs Wesley Plaisier

Ryan Joyce (24) vs Owen Bates

Krzysztof Ratajski vs Alexis Toylo

Stephen Bunting (4) vs Sebastian Bialecki

Richard Veenstra vs Nitin Kumar

Dirk van Duijvenbode (29) vs Andy Baetens

James Hurrell vs Stowe Buntz

Martin Schindler (13) vs Stephen Burton

Keane Barry vs Tim Pusey

Ryan Searle (20) vs Chris Landman

Brendan Dolan vs Travis Dudeney

Jonny Clayton (5) vs Adam Lipscombe

Dom Taylor vs Oskar Lukasiak

Michael Smith (28) vs Lisa Ashton

Niels Zonneveld vs Haupai Puha

Ross Smith (12) vs Andreas Harrysson

Thibault Tricole vs Motomu Sakai

Dave Chisnall (21) vs Fallon Sherrock

Ricardo Pietreczko vs Jose De Sousa

Bottom half

Luke Humphries (2) vs Ted Evetts

Jeffrey de Graaf vs Paul Lim

Wessel Nijman (31) vs Karel Sedlacek

Gabriel Clemens vs Alex Spellman

Nathan Aspinall (15) vs Lourence Ilagan

Mickey Mansell vs Leonard Gates

Mike De Decker (18) vs David Munyua

Kevin Doets vs Matthew Dennant

James Wade (7) vs Ryusei Azemoto

Rickey Evans vs Man Lok Leung

Cameron Menzies (26) vs Charlie Manby

Matt Campbell vs Adam Sevada

Gian van Veen (10) vs Cristo Reyes

Alan Soutar vs Teemu Harju

Dimitri Van den Bergh (23) vs Darren Beveridge

Madars Razma vs Jamai van den Herik

Michael van Gerwen (3) vs Mitsuhiko Tatsunami

William O'Connor vs Krzysztof Kciuk

Peter Wright (30) vs Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Kim Huybrechts vs Arno Merk

Gary Anderson (14) vs Adam Hunt

Connor Scutt vs Simon Whitlock

Jermaine Wattimena (19) vs Dominik Gruellich

Scott Williams vs Paolo Nebrida

Danny Noppert (6) vs Jurjen van der Velde

Nick Kenny vs Justin Hood

Ritchie Edhouse (27) vs Jonny Tata

Ryan Meikle vs Jesus Salate

Josh Rock (11) vs Gemma Hayter

Niko Springer vs Joe Comito

Daryl Gurney (22) vs Beau Greaves

Callan Rydz vs Patrik Kovacs

What is the prize money?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Abigail Davies and Chris Murphy discuss Litter's rise to world No 1 and who can challenge him at the World Championship

Well, you must have heard by now that there is an almighty prize pot on offer for the World Darts Championship this time around, with the winner taking home a stonking £1m.

The runner-up takes home £400,000, with the semi-finalists earning £200,000 and quarter-finalists £100,000.

If you go out in round four, then it is a £60,000 payday, with round three bringing you £35,000, round two £25,000, and round one £15,000.

That is a total of £5m.

Prize Fund

Winner: £1,000,000

Runner-Up: £400,000

Semi-Finalists: £200,000

Quarter-Finalists: £100,000

Round Four Losers: £60,000

Round Three Losers: £35,000

Round Two Losers: £25,000

Round One Losers: £15,000

Who will win the Ballon d'Art for most 180s?

The Ballon d'Art trophy will also once again be up for grabs for the player who throws the most 180s in the tournament.

Image: Littler comfortably won the Ballon D'Art for the most 180s at the World Darts Championship in 2025

World champion Littler is the current holder after landing 76 last year, with Luke Humphries out to regain the unique prize after his win with 73 in the inaugural 2024 version.

There were an a record 914 maximums registered during 2023/24 - beating the previous record of 901 in 2022/23, while last year's contest saw 907 made. That record is likely to be beaten in this year's contest, with more matches than ever before.

How many nine-darters have there been?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Van Gerwen was one dart away from a nine-darter before Michael Smith completed the achievement in the 2023 World Championship final

It's fair to say nine-darters have become more common in the sport but there have only been 16 in the history of the PDC World Championship.

The first only came in 2009 when Raymond van Barneveld nailed the perfect leg. Barney did it again a year later, then Adrian Lewis made the first nine-darter in a final in 2011.

Two nines were done in 2013 thanks to Dean Winstanley and Van Gerwen. Terry Jenkins and Kyle Anderson joined the illustrious nine-dart list in 2014, with Lewis making a second nine in 2015.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch how, in 2023, Wayne Mardle and Stuart Pyke reacted to the sensational leg between Van Gerwen and Smith in the World Championship final that culminated in a nine-darter for Bully Boy

In 2016, Gary Anderson made a nine in the semi-finals and there was a five-year gap until the next perfect leg.

The player who has faced so many nine-darters against him, James Wade, became the eighth player to do a nine, then there were three in 2022 from William Borland, Darius Labanauskas and Gerwyn Price.

And, of course, Michael Smith's nine-darter in the 2023 final against Van Gerwen has been etched in darting folklore in what has to be the best leg of darts ever.

We saw two more during the 2025 contest, as Christian Kist hit one against Madars Razma in round one and Damon Heta found perfection against Luke Woodhouse in round three.

What's the song they play at the darts in between breaks?

Ever had that annoying feeling when you know how a song goes but don't know what it's called? You may think that about the song which is played during breaks in the match at the end of a set during the World Championship.

It's called Chase the Sun by Planet Funk and you just have to join in when it comes on.

Who will win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship? Watch every match exclusively live from December 11 to January 3 on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel (Sky channel 407 from December 10). Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.