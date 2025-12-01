Mitchell Lawrie, 15, surpasses Luke Littler's record with debut win at Lakeside in WDF World Championship

Mitchell Lawrie has surpassed Luke Littler's record with an incredible debut win at the WDF World Championship in Lakeside at the age of 15.

Lawrie became the youngest player to ever win a match at the iconic venue, pipping Littler's record he set at Lakeside in 2022 when he made it through to the last-32 aged 15.

The Scot, who only turned 15 last month, averaged 90, hit a 10-darter and nailed two 145 checkouts - the first coming in the opening leg of the third set and the second to seal the win - as he underlined his status as one of the sport's hottest emerging stars by blitzing past Japan's Tomoya Maruyama in double quick time to book his second round spot.

He will now face American second seed Jason Brandon in the next round on Tuesday.

As well as his debut appearance at Lakeside, Lawrie will also be in attendance at Alexandra Palace, having qualified for the JDC World Final which will take place amidst Littler's PDC world title defence.

For Littler, Lawrie is an obvious exciting talent and he has been keeping an eye on his records that he has been chasing down.

Speaking about the Scotsman's rise, the world No 1 said: "He's a very, very good player at such a young age like myself. Obviously, I think about my record for winning a WDF Open.

"So that's another one he has taken off me, but he's a very good player."

"It is crazy. He's got to wait years for the Development Tour. But for now, he's just got to keep at it because he's got to wait.

"But there's plenty of opportunities out there for now for tournaments to go and win.

Littler, who has won nine PDC majors, with six coming in 2025, has encouraged Lawrie to continue his progress before joining the Development Tour.

"You have just got to keep your head down. You still have got to keep going," said the world champion.

"Because I think at 14, 15, I was like 'oh it's another year till I can go on the Development Tour'.

"He's definitely thinking the same the way he's been playing. So just keep his head down and yeah you'll be on Tour."

Lawrie nicked another record from Littler just a couple of weeks ago when he became the youngest player to win three senior men's titles after winning the British Open, Welsh Open and Irish Classic in the WDF aged 15 years and four days old.

Image: Paige Pauling nailed a 110 checkout on route to her opening round win over Lisa Zollikofer

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Paige Pauling eased through to the second round of the women's event courtesy of a straight sets success over Germany's Lisa Zollikofer.

Last year's girl's champion will face last year's runner up, Sophie McKinlay, next.

