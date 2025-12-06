Mitchell Lawrie, 15, makes history as first teenager to reach Lakeside WDF World Championship final
Teenage darts sensation Mitchell Lawrie, 15, books place in WDF World Championship final in Lakeside to continue making history; you can watch the PDC World Championship live on Sky Sports Darts from December 11 2025 - January 3 2026 at Alexandra Palace, London
Saturday 6 December 2025 16:36, UK
Fifteen-year-old Mitchell Lawrie has become the first teenager to reach a WDF World Championship final.
In his semi-final clash with Jenson Walker, his opponent became the first player to take a set off Lawrie in the tournament so far, claiming the first 3-1, before the young Scot battled back to win the second set with a tops-tops 100 finish.
- World Darts Championship: Dates, format, schedule and how to watch? 🏆
- Mitchell Lawrie - teen darts sensation who could be next Luke Littler?
- Got Sky? Watch on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with NOW 📺
The next two also went Lawrie's way before Walker halved the deficit after the break by winning the fifth set with one 13-darter and two 14-darters.
'The Interceptor' kept the momentum going to lead set six 2-0 before Lawrie roared back with successive 104 and 112 outs before wrapping it up with a 14-darter.
Set seven was one way traffic, Lawrie wrapping up victory with a 125-finish on the bull with Walker on 16 after nine darts. The pair finished with 19 maximums between them, Lawrie averaging 96.33 as he became the youngest finalist here since Jelle Klaasen in 2006.
Who will win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship? Watch every match exclusively live from December 11 to January 3 on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel (Sky channel 407 from December 10). Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.