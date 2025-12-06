Mitchell Lawrie, 15, makes history as first teenager to reach Lakeside WDF World Championship final

Fifteen-year-old Mitchell Lawrie has become the first teenager to reach a WDF World Championship final.

In his semi-final clash with Jenson Walker, his opponent became the first player to take a set off Lawrie in the tournament so far, claiming the first 3-1, before the young Scot battled back to win the second set with a tops-tops 100 finish.

The next two also went Lawrie's way before Walker halved the deficit after the break by winning the fifth set with one 13-darter and two 14-darters.

'The Interceptor' kept the momentum going to lead set six 2-0 before Lawrie roared back with successive 104 and 112 outs before wrapping it up with a 14-darter.

Set seven was one way traffic, Lawrie wrapping up victory with a 125-finish on the bull with Walker on 16 after nine darts. The pair finished with 19 maximums between them, Lawrie averaging 96.33 as he became the youngest finalist here since Jelle Klaasen in 2006.

