Cameron Menzies apologises for punching table after World Darts Championship exit to 20-year-old debutant Charlie Manby

Cameron Menzies was taken to hospital after punching a table in frustration, which he later apologised for, following his 3-2 defeat to Charlie Manby in the first round of the World Darts Championship.

Menzies led twice in the game as he took the opening set before going 2-1 up, but the 20-year-old from Huddersfield fought back to take it into a deciding set before he finally pinned double four, after both players missed several darts at double.

As Manby went off to celebrate, Menzies was unable to hide his frustration and punched the underside of the water table three times, causing the water bottles to fall off.

Referee Kirk Bevins went over to Menzies asking him to stop, but the 26th seed was visibly upset while congratulating his opponent and went on to hold his hands up and apologise to the crowd.

The incident drew blood on his knuckles, which he then wiped on his face before walking off the stage.

"It wasn't the ending we all want to see," said Sky Sports commentator Glen Durrant after the game.

"For Cameron Menzies, I think he will regret that for the rest of his life, it wasn't a good watch."

It is the second successive year Menzies has been knocked out in the first round at Alexandra Palace. He broke down in his tears during and following his exit to Leonard Gates last December.

Darts' governing body, the PDC, has said there will be no immediate announcement on a potential fine or disciplinary action for Menzies.

Menzies: Reaction wasn't right

Shortly after the incident, Menzies issued a statement apologising for his actions.

"First of all, I would like to apologise for what happened," said Menzies. "I am sorry that I reacted in the manner that I did.

"It's not an excuse, but I have had a lot of things on my mind recently and I suppose it all just became too much at the end.

"It has not been an easy time for me with my uncle Gary passing away recently. I saw him four days before he died and he gave a look which told he much he thought of me. He treated me like a son.

"Had I won the game against Charlie, my second match would have been on the day of Gary's funeral and that has not been lost on me in recent days.

"Let me say again, that's no excuse for what I did on the stage. It was the wrong thing to do and I don't want it to take anything away from Charlie. He played well and deserved his win.

"This is not how I would like people to view me. Yes I can get emotional at times, but not like that and that wasn't right."

Who will win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship? Watch every match exclusively live all the way through until January 3 on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel (Sky channel 407 from December 10). Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.