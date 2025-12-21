Dom Taylor: Darts player apologises after failed drugs test led to exclusion at World Championship

English player Dom Taylor, who had won his first-round match at Alexandra Palace, was excluded from the World Darts Championship after failing a drugs test; Taylor issues apology and says he has been "lying to myself and everyone else around me"

Dom Taylor had been due to play Jonny Clayton in the second round at Alexandra Palace

Dom Taylor has apologised for "blatant lying" after he was thrown out of the World Darts Championship for failing a drugs test at the tournament.

It was announced on Friday that the 27-year-old Englishman, who had beaten Oskar Lukasiak 3-0 in the first round, had been suspended after the Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) was notified of an "adverse analytical finding" from a test conducted on December 14.

Taylor was given a one-month ban earlier this year after failing a drugs test at the Players Championship Finals in November 2024.

Players are tested on a random basis during the World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

In a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, Taylor apologised for the failed test. He said that personal traumas in his life had contributed to his situation and that he will be "getting the help I need".

He wrote: "The first thing I need to say is sorry!

"I am sorry to every single one of my family, friends, sponsors, management team and most of important of all, you guys, all my fans be it outside of darts or inside of darts, the game/sport I love the most.

"Also I need to apologise for blatant lying to you all in my interview after my win against Oskar last week, as I have been lying to myself and everyone else around me.

"I did complete and finish the course that I was required to do at the end of last/beginning of this year, along with everything else I was required to do and sanctions."

Taylor was banned in January and given an initial two-year suspension for a banned substance which was reduced to three months as the substance was not performance enhancing.

This was cut to one month after Taylor agreed a UKAD-approved three-month Substance of Abuse treatment programme.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Taylor had impressed on his Ally Pally debut in a first-round win over Oskar Lukasiak with three 100+ checkouts

Taylor was asked about his ban following his first-round win and said: "Biggest let-down of my life. But I've rebounded back, and here we are."

In its statement on Friday, the DRA said: "This matter will now be the subject of a disciplinary process in line with the relevant DRA Anti-Doping Rules.

"The DRA will not be making any further comment pending the outcome of this confidential process."

Taylor had been due to play Jonny Clayton in the second round on Saturday. Clayton received a bye to the third round.