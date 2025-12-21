Luke Littler reveals Mensur Suljovic's cheeky pre-tournament prediction: 'See you in the third round'

After booking his spot in the third round, Luke Littler revealed Mensur Suljovic's cheeky pre-tournament premonition.

Littler came through a battle against David Davies, with the 3-0 scoreline not a true reflection of the strong performance from the Welshman.

However, Littler showed why he is world No 1 and reigning champion as he upped his levels to rattle through into the post-Christmas stage.

Meanwhile, Suljovic came through a feisty contest against Joe Cullen in which Suljovic came from a set down to claim a 3-1 victory leaving the 'Rockstar' angered by the Austrian's on-stage behaviour and slow play, with referee Kirk Bevans even forced to intervene.

Cullen criticised his opponent on social media immediately after his defeat, having stopped to give him a hard stare as he left the stage, although Suljovic insisted his behaviour was not intentionally annoying.

Littler said he watched the afternoon's contest and then divulged that Suljovic had actually messaged him pre-tournament when the draw was made, predicting their meeting.

"I watched it this afternoon and Mensur [Suljovic] played well," Littler told Sky Sports.

"Obviously no one knows this, but when the tournament draw came out, Mensur messaged me, and he said 'see you in round three'.

"So, Mensur, let's have a good game."

Littler was also asked about his thoughts on Cullen's accusations of "cheating", to which the 18-year-old laughed away the accusation and said that it is simply just how the Austrian has always played the game.

"No, it's not cheating, that's just how he plays," Littler said.

"Joe's felt like he's slowed it down, it's not cheating, it's just for Mensur he flicks his flight and he's doing it until he feels settled and if he does it a bit longer against me, then I just have to wait for him and throw my darts."

"I had a little watch, I didn't take too much notice of what he was doing," he added.

"We all know he obviously flicks his flight quite a few times before he throws. I didn't see anything wrong but obviously Joe spoke out about it.

"If he tries anything to try and put me off or slow me down, then obviously I've got to be ready for it."

While Littler is now ready for the challenge Suljovic presents, he admitted that he was expecting to meet Gerwyn Price in the quarter-finals.

However, the Welshman suffered the shock defeat of the tournament so far as he fell to a 3-0 defeat against Wesley Plaisier.

Littler continued: "On paper everyone expects it to be the seed. You are seeded because you're high up in the rankings.

"But we have got games to win. We have met, and I think he's up for it and obviously I'll be up for it after Christmas."

Suljovic: I am the bigger man!

Meanwhile, Suljovic was asked about if he is ready to face Littler and joked that he is the "bigger man"... literally!

"My feeling is good, I played good. In the last two months I have played good," he said.

"Every tournament is different, the World Championship is very different.

"I am bigger than Luke Littler."

Webster: Littler did what champions do!

For Sky Sports Darts' Mark Webster, Littler showed a champion mindset but is now expecting David Davies to go on to big things, especially if he can get his Tour card.

"Champions find a way, and he navigated his way through a tricky first set. He had a bit of luck, but he went through the gears," Webster said.

"Once he had that one-set lead, I am not saying he was nervous, but it helped him relax and then he never looked in danger.

"In the first set you were thinking this could go either way here.

"That is what champions do, that is why he is world No 1 and is the man to beat.

"David Davies has missed a big opportunity, but he has so much experience, he will know where it went wrong. He missed too many doubles, it is as simple as that.

"He can leave here with his head held high. When you see a 3-0 scoreline you can think it is routine but it was far from routine.

"Davies looks like he is a player made for the big stage so now he needs to go away, get that Tour card, and there is a lot more to come from him.

"The game against Mensur (Suljovic) is one I think Littler will adapt to, I think he will be fine."

