Michael van Gerwen: Dutch player says 'I don't care' about Luke Littler and Luke Humphries yet at World Darts Championship

Michael van Gerwen says he "does not care" about Luke Littler and Luke Humphries until he faces one of the two title favourites at the World Darts Championship.

Littler and Humphries have been predicted by many to meet in the final next Saturday on January 3 but Van Gerwen is one of several potential stars who could deny that prospect.

However, Van Gerwen would only face Humphries in the semi-finals and Littler in the final - a point he was keen to make clear.

"I don't care about Luke and Luke at this moment. I just need to concentrate myself on my own performance. I can't meet them until the semi-finals and final anyway," he said.

First, Van Gerwen must overcome German debutant Arno Merk in his third-round match on Sunday night, live on Sky Sports, before a potential fourth-round clash against Gary Anderson.

The Dutchman says he "feels good" after a determined 3-1 win against William O'Connor in the last 64, where he averaged over 100.

"The biggest plus for me is the format rises to first of four sets [in the third round]. I think he [Merk] did really well in his game against Peter Wright," said Van Gerwen.

"He was sharp, he was there when he had to be, so I need to make sure I concentrate on my own performance and I shouldn't look to anyone else."

Coming into the World Championship, Van Gerwen said he was ready to put his "worst year" behind him, having struggled on and off the oche.

He split up with his wife Daphne in May and took a small break from darts, building himself back up to form, winning September's World Series of Darts Finals.

Van Gerwen said: "My form now could be good enough to go all the way but I know I'm capable of doing more. In some games you can play a little bit more poor and in some games you need to do a little bit more.

"But I know exactly when the time is there when you have to do more. Sometimes it doesn't work like that but I'm not stupid, I've been there a few times before.

"You always need to keep believing in your ability. I work really hard to make sure I keep producing some good darts and for the rest I don't really care."

Mardle: Don't rule out Van Gerwen

At least one of Littler and Humphries have reached the final in 15 of the last 16 ranked televised tournaments, stretching back to the end of 2023.

Five-time World Championship semi-finalist and Sky Sports Darts' Wayne Mardle expects some surprises though, with 17 of the 32 seeded players having been knocked out already.

"I don't think it's just down to Luke Humphries [to stop Luke Littler]. I think it would be really short-sighted of anyone and after watching what they've already watched in this Worlds to say 'no, that can't happen'," he said.

"We have seen Wesley Plaisier do a number on Gerwyn Price. We have seen in a way Gabriel Clemens do a number on Wessel Nijman.

"There are certain things in life you just cannot do, like play poorly and beat Gary Anderson. You have to be world-class on the stage to beat Michael van Gerwen.

"If they do get beaten, it will take an amazing performance to beat them. Michael van Gerwen reaches finals here when he's not at his best, so I wouldn't rule it out."

