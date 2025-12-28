Luke Littler: World No 1 sends warning to rivals at World Darts Championship and says 'I can only get better'

Luke Littler says he "can only get better" after a "statement" victory in the third round of the World Darts Championship.

Littler produced his best ever average at Alexandra Palace with a 107.09 as he thrashed Mensur Suljovic 4-0 in barely 25 minutes of on-stage time on Saturday evening.

The 18-year-old will take on Damon Heta or Rob Cross on Monday night, live on Sky Sports, and is yet to drop a set in his three matches so far.

Asked who could stop him, Littler said: "It's very difficult to decide. I'm playing well this tournament.

"The third round was my best performance. I can only get better and hopefully I can play like that again in the next match."

There were two nine-darters at this stage of the tournament last year but nobody is yet to get within a dart of perfection this year.

Littler has made four nine-darters in his short professional career over the last two seasons and is eyeing up his first at the World Championship, bringing up the prospect when discussing his 100 per cent winning set record so far in this tournament.

"Not losing a set is always a good thing. I can get into the lead in most of the games," he said.

"But practising before the game, I went back-to-back so many times and not to do it on there [on the stage]... hopefully that nine-darter can come within the next few days."

Webster: Littler performing like he's practicing at home Sky Sports Darts' Mark Webster



"The attitude is brilliant and it's kind of irrelevant who he plays in the next round because I think he'll control that match as well.



"He's not even aware he's doing it but he changes his style of throw during matches and looks so comfortable. It's like he was practising at home."

Littler: Anything can happen

Littler, who has won six televised ranking tournaments in the last 12 months, is aiming to become the first player since Gary Anderson a decade ago to defend the world title.

His performance against Suljovic underlined his status as favourite to become world champion again and the teenager admits he's "laid down a marker".

"Probably 80 to 90 per cent of the time I won't come back here and hit 107 average because it's darts," he said.

"We don't always play this way, we don't always play high numbers and sometimes it's just about getting the job done. I think it is a statement."

Littler has a remarkable record over the longer format that's seen during the latter stages of the World Championship with best-of-seven sets in the fourth round, best-of-nine in the quarter-finals, best-of-11 in the semi-finals and best-of-13 in the final.

He has lost just one match in contests that are 20 legs and longer, and that was the 2024 World Championship final against Luke Humphries.

"Obviously people can say 'whoever plays Luke next, they're going to lose'. But this is darts, anything can happen, anyone can win or lose," said Littler

"I've just got to show up for my next game and hopefully put in another performance like the third round."

