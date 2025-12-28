World Darts Championship 2026: Luke Humphries battles through thriller with Gabriel Clemens as Michael van Gerwen sets up Gary Anderson showdown

Luke Humphries came through a thriller against Gabriel Clemens as he withstood an onslaught from the German to claim a 4-2 victory and a match against either Nathan Aspinall or Kevin Doets in the last 16 of the World Darts Championship.

Humphries has his sights set on a second world title to add to his win from 2024 and overcame early jitters to take the first set with a break of throw the key, the world No 2 signalling to his family that there were some nerves at Alexandra Palace.

However, the Englishman came out flying after the break and, with an average of over 109, he rattled through the second set, another break of throw helping him into a 2-0 lead.

Clemens came into the match in the third set - a bull, 25, bull finish for 125 the standout moment - but Humphries showed why he is the star he is as he found a sublime 12-dart leg in the decider to claim a 3-0 advantage.

Despite being so far behind, Clemens did not give up, and the fourth set was all his as he took out 121 and 116 checkouts on the way to bringing the tie back to 3-1, strong holds of throw in the fifth set moving the German just a set behind the tournament's second favourite despite 'Cool Hand' reeling in 'The Big Fish' 170 checkout.

The drama just would not stop and as Clemens found 180 after 180 with ease, he gave himself a chance to take the contest to a deciding set but missed three set darts at tops, D10, then D5 to clinch the leg, Humphries showing nerves of steel to take out D13.

"For me, I thought you have got control now. I didn't feel like I had dropped off. I thought Gabriel got a lot better and made me work hard for it," Humphries told Sky Sports.

"If that D13 didn't go on, it's 3-3 and I'm panicking! To get that double at the end, you see that celebration, that could be the difference between being a two-time world champion and not.

"Gabriel played fantastic there. He showed a lot of grit and determination, and I found that little level when I needed it, thank God!"

MVG sets up mouthwatering contest with Anderson

Michael van Gerwen will continue his hunt for a fourth World Darts Championship title after a 4-1 victory over Arno Merk in the third round that will see him take on Gary Anderson in an 'El Clasico' for a spot in the quarter-final.

The world No 3 and Anderson have had many an epic contest on this stage and the 2026 instalment is expected to be no different.

After taking the opening set against the darts, MVG took things up a level in the second set and took out three legs on the spin as debutante Merk struggled to find moments to pounce.

However, Merk came out scoring in some fashion to take the third set as a 145 checkout plus a 120 'Shanghai' finish helped bring the German back into the match.

That only made MVG go up a notch, though, and he looked in the zone, moving 3-1 in front and a set away from the fourth round, a second match dart on D18 setting up a clash with his old rival.

Van Gerwen was bullish after the match but knows things will be tougher against 'The Flying Scotsman' who was one dart shy of a nine-darter earlier in the day.

"Was it a contest? Not for me," Van Gerwen told Sky Sports.

"I didn't play too well to beat him. We all know what he's capable of but I played good today. I had more in my power if I needed to, but I didn't need it, so it doesn't matter.

"Me and Gary always have good games. I have to admit, Gary has played some fantastic darts lately, especially in this tournament - 102 average, 103 average.

"I need to make sure I step up a little bit but I'm not doing too bad. I'm still in the tournament. I'm really looking forward to that game."

World Darts Championship 2026: Sunday December 28, Evening Results Gian van Veen 4-1 Madars Razma Luke Humphries 4-2 Gabriel Clemens Michael van Gerwen 4-1 Arno Merk

Van Veen shows why contender status is sticking

Meanwhile, title contender Gian van Veen put in another strong performance as he raced to a 4-1 victory over Madars Razma.

A 97.91 average helped the young Dutchman pick up five legs in a row in one spell and a 57 per cent success rate on the doubles plus a 125 checkout for the victory sealed the deal.

Razma did manage to fight back in the fourth set to rattle off three legs on the spin to get on the board, but it did not take too long for Van Veen to get himself back on track with three legs of his own to secure his spot in the fourth round where he will face either Ricky Evans or Charlie Manby.

