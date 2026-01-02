Gian van Veen: Dutchman confident he poses greatest threat to Luke Littler's reign as world champion

Gian van Veen believes he now poses the greatest challenge to Luke Littler's reign as world champion after surging into a maiden Alexandra Palace semi-final.

The 23-year-old's 5-1 demolition of 2024 champion Luke Humphries in Thursday's quarter-final booked his ticket to only his third major semi-final, where Gary Anderson lies in wait.

Beat the two-time world champion and Van Veen will secure a shot at glory in Saturday's final against either defending champion Littler or Ryan Searle.

Asked whether he thought he was the closest player to Littler, Van Veen said: "Left in the tournament? Then yes.

"I don't know, to be honest. If I play like I did [against Humphries] then maybe. I've beaten him a couple of times on the European Tour, gave him a good game at the World Grand Prix, but he stood up to it and played phenomenally.

"I know I can give him a game, but to beat him, especially on the biggest stage of all, is going to be tough. But if I keep performing, I can definitely give him a good game."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the World Championship quarter-final between Van Veen and Luke Humphries

Van Veen: World title secures elite status

The emphatic victory over Humphries lifted Van Veen, the reigning World Youth and European champion, up to No 3 in the world and saw him overtake Michael van Gerwen as Dutch No 1.

Van Veen admitted true elite status could only be secured by winning the tournament outright - an outcome he was not yet focusing on, given the threat posed by Anderson in Friday's semi-final.

"I need to be world champion or world No 1 to become elite," he said.

"Right now, world No 3, semi-finalist, beating Humphries again in a very good game - okay, maybe I'm one of the elite players in the sport, but I wouldn't say I'm top five in the world.

"I'm feeling really good and know that if I play like I did today I can beat anyone. It's just on me to show that game after game, like elite players do."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Van Veen hits a 170 checkout against Humphries

He added: "I haven't started visualising lifting the trophy yet. When you are in a semi-final, you start dreaming.

"It's going to be very tricky. Anderson up next, Littler or Searle in the final. It's not going to be easy, but if I keep performing like I did tonight, I've got a good chance."

'It's Van Veen's time'

Van Veen averaged 105.41, hit 11 180s and produced a 'Big Fish' 170 checkout to blow Humphries away on Thursday night, delivering a performance that left the Sky Sports pundits in no doubt about his tournament-winning potential.

"We just keep hearing all these positives he's got going, but it just makes you think and wonder what's next," said three-time world champion John Part.

"What's next is to win the world title, obviously the biggest prize of all. He's looking pretty good to be able to manage playing against Gary Anderson.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Van Veen reacts to his victory against Humphries

"He's going to go in and make life really difficult for Gary, kind of like what Gary did to Justin Hood.

"What goes around comes around - it's his time. I don't think he's going to relent against Anderson; he will be in the final."

"That is a young man on the up," said Wayne Mardle. "He's already the European champion. In two days, he could be the world champion, but first he must get past Gary Anderson.

"It really was a display fit for someone who may go on to be world champion."

World Darts Championship semi-finals on Sky

The World Darts Championship has reached the semi-final stage.

Watch Luke Littler take on Ryan Searle and Gary Anderson face Gian van Veen for a spot in the final live on Sky Sports Darts on Friday from 7.30pm.

Who will win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship? Watch every match exclusively live until January 3 on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel (Sky channel 407). Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.