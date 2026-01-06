Premier League Darts 2026: Player profiles with Luke Humphries, Luke Littler and Gian van Veen in title contention

World No 1 Luke Littler and defending Premier League Darts champion Luke Humphries will headline Thursday nights from February until May. We profile the eight players.

The roadshow event will be staged on Thursday nights from opening night in Newcastle on February 5 until May 28 at The O2 in London, as the top names in world darts compete for the coveted title and a record prize fund of £1.25m, with the overall winner picking up £350,000, and a £10,000 bonus available at each weekly stop.

The line-up has been revealed with Gian van Veen and Josh Rock making their Premier League bow in an unchanged format.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at our picks of Luke Littler and Luke Humphries' best 2025 Premier League checkouts!

Premier League Darts qualification involves four automatic spots for the top players on the PDC Order of Merit (world rankings) and four wild-card selections chosen by the PDC, making an eight-player field for the season.

Top Four automatic spots

Luke Littler

Image: Luke Littler will be aiming to regain the Premier League title

The 2024 Premier League champion and the 2025 runner-up has won almost all the ranking majors in the past year. 'The Nuke' is the reigning back-to-back world champion and Grand Slam of Darts winner. He is also the reigning UK Open, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix and Players Championship Finals winner and will be odds-on to regain the Premier League crown.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at Littler's World Matchplay and both of his Premier League nine-darters during impressive displays against Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphries and Josh Rock...

Luke Humphries

Image: Luke Humphries celebrates with Premier League trophy

The world No 2 dethroned Warrington ace Littler in the 2025 final having finished as runner-up the year before. Humphries can look forward to a third appearance in the travelling darts roadshow. 'Cool Hand' suffered a third consecutive televised major final defeat at the Grand Slam in Wolverhampton before sustaining a 5-1 demolition job at the hands of Gian van Veen in the quarter-finals of the recent world championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Humphries hit a nine-darter against Rob Cross during his quarter-final tie in Brighton...

Gian van Veen

Image: Gian van Veen qualified for this year's Premier League for the first time

The 23-year-old Dutchman is one of the rising young stars in the world of darts and reaffirmed his title credentials by defeating Humphries to claim his maiden TV major title with European Championship victory in Dortmund. He then destroyed the world No 2 in the quarter-finals of the world championship en route to his maiden final at Alexandra Palace where he was crushed 7-1 by Littler.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive the full fifth set of the world championship semi-final between Gian van Veen and Gary Anderson, which saw two Big Fish in quick succession as the momentum swung back and forth!

Michael van Gerwen

Image: Michael van Gerwen failed to qualify for last year's Play-Offs

There are suggestions 'Mighty Mike' could have missed this year's tournament, but the 36-year-old naturally belongs in the best darts competition in the world. He won the Premier League title for a record-breaking seventh time after defeating Gerwyn Price 11-5 in 2023 but the Dutchman lost in the Play-Offs in 2024 and failed to qualify for Finals Night last year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out how MVG won a record-breaking seventh Premier League title in style...

Four wild-card selections

Josh Rock

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Rock announced himself to the darting world when he stunned Michael van Gerwen with a nine-darter at the Grand Slam of Darts in 2022

'Rocky' will grace the Premier League stage for the first time. He was a semi-finalist at the World Matchplay and UK Open, and inspired Northern Ireland to a maiden World Cup victory in June alongside Daryl Gurney. The 24-year-old has a game to mix it with the very best, although he journey at the worlds was stopped by a majestic Justin Hood in the last 16.

Jonny Clayton

Image: Jonny Clayton lost in the quarter-finals of this year's Worlds

Clayton has dropped down the Order of Merit, but was handed a wild-card spot as a former Premier League winner in 2021. The 51-year-old Welshman featuring in a brace of televised finals at the World Masters and World Cup of Darts, having also reached the semi-finals of the UK Open, World Matchplay and World Grand Prix.

Gerwyn Price

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at ALL of Gerwyn Price's nine-darters in the competition

The former rugby ace went from having love-hate relationship with the crowd to becoming one of the fans' favourites in recent times. 'The Iceman' endured a disappointing Worlds, exiting in the second round to Wesley Plaisier, but the Welshman has also won multiple titles, including the Poland Darts Masters, several Players Championship events, and the Baltic Sea Darts Open. He famously landed two nine-darters during last year's Premier League, where he was a semi-finalist.

Stephen Bunting

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alexandra Palace went wild as Stephen Bunting arrived in style with his iconic 'Titanium' walk-on song...

'The Bullet' slipped out of the top four of the Order of Merit which out his Premier League ambitions in doubt. The world No 7 claimed six PDC titles, including World Series wins in Bahrain and Copenhagen, as well as European Tour successes in Riesa and Basel. His popularity with fans has helped his case. The St Helens star arrives in style with his iconic 'Titanium' walk-on song.

How does the Premier League work?

Image: All Premier League roads lead to The O2 in London!

Matches take place every Thursday night between February and May and are played in different venues around the United Kingdom, Ireland and Europe, including Germany, the Netherlands with Antwerp, Belgium a new venue this year.

Since 2022, the format has been an eight-person knockout bracket every night, with each of the players meeting once across week 1-7 and then again in weeks 9-15 with weeks 8 and 16 drawn based on league standings.

The points system is as follows:

Nightly winner: 5 points

5 points Runner-up: 3 points

3 points Losing semi-finalists: 2 points

After week 16, the top four in the table contest the semi-finals and the final at The O2 in London.

First plays fourth and second plays third in the best-of-19-leg semi-finals before a best-of-21-leg final.

Premier League Darts winners

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out how MVG won a record-breaking seventh Premier League title in style...

2005: Phil Taylor

Phil Taylor 2006: Phil Taylor

Phil Taylor 2007: Phil Taylor

Phil Taylor 2008: Phil Taylor

Phil Taylor 2009: James Wade

James Wade 2010: Phil Taylor

Phil Taylor 2011: Gary Anderson

Gary Anderson 2012: Phil Taylor

Phil Taylor 2013: Michael van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen 2014: Raymond van Barneveld

Raymond van Barneveld 2015: Gary Anderson

Gary Anderson 2016: Michael van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen 2017: Michael van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen 2018: Michael van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen 2019: Michael van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen 2020: Glen Durrant

Glen Durrant 2021: Jonny Clayton

Jonny Clayton 2022: Michael van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen 2023: Michael van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen 2024: Luke Littler

Luke Littler 2025: Luke Humphries

Who will win this year's Premier League Darts? Luke Humphries will be defending his title and you can watch the action every single Thursday from February 5th in Newcastle until May 28th at The O2 in London on Sky Sports. Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.