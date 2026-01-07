Luke Littler, Gian van Veen and Luke Humphries headline 2026 Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Darts Masters

Luke Littler, Gian van Veen and Luke Humphries will headline this year's Bahrain Darts Masters and Saudi Arabia Darts Masters, as the 2026 World Series of Darts gets under way this month.

The 2026 World Series of Darts will begin with the fourth edition of the Bahrain Darts Masters on January 15-16, before darts visits the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time, as part of Riyadh Season, for the inaugural Saudi Arabia Darts Masters on January 19-20.

Newly crowned two-time world champion Littler will take centre stage in January's double-header, having celebrated victory on his World Series debut in Bahrain back in 2024.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler reacts to his second World Darts Championship win and says he wants to aim to beat Phil Taylor's record of maintaining his position as No 1

The Warrington ace will be joined in the Middle East by seven other PDC superstars - including former world champion Humphries and world championship runner-up Van Veen.

European Champion Van Veen will feature alongside his fellow countryman Michael van Gerwen - the most successful player in World Series of Darts history.

Reigning Bahrain Darts Masters champion Stephen Bunting will be aiming to build upon his impressive World Series performances in 2025, as 2021 world champion Gerwyn Price makes his World Series return.

The eight-player PDC line-up is completed by Dutch star Danny Noppert - who featured in four televised ranking semi-finals in 2025 - and former World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall.

Each event will see the eight PDC superstars take on eight Asian representatives in round one.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the World Championship final between Littler and Gian van Veen

The Asian representatives for the Bahrain Darts Masters include six players from the PDC Asian Tour who competed at the world championship, headlined by Filipino stars Alexis Toylo and Lourence Ilagan.

Japanese duo Motomu Sakai and Ryusei Azemoto also feature, as Singapore's darting icon Paul Lim graces the big stage along with Hong Kong's World Cup quarter-finalist Man Lok Leung.

Completing the 16-player field will be Bahrain duo Abdulla Saeed and Basem Mahmood, who won through last month's Bahrain Qualifiers to confirm their World Series of Darts returns.

The inaugural staging of the Saudi Arabia Darts Masters then pits the eight PDC superstars against the top eight players from the 2025 PDC Asian Tour rankings.

Toylo, Ilagan, Sakai, Azemoto, Lim and Leung all make the trip to Saudi Arabia, as Filipino trailblazer Paolo Nebrida and Japan's two-time World Championship qualifier Tomoya Goto also prepare to take on the PDC's elite.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch every 170 finish hit at the 2026 World Championship

2026 Bahrain Darts Masters

January 15-16, Exhibition World, Bahrain

Competing Players

PDC Representatives

Luke Littler (England)

Luke Humphries (England)

Gian van Veen (Netherlands)

Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands)

Stephen Bunting (England)

Danny Noppert (Netherlands)

Gerwyn Price (Wales)

Nathan Aspinall (England)



Asian Representatives

Alexis Toylo (Philippines)

Lourence Ilagan (Philippines)

Motomu Sakai (Japan)

Ryusei Azemoto (Japan)

Paul Lim (Singapore)

Man Lok Leung (Hong Kong)

Abdulla Saeed (Bahrain)

Basem Mahmood (Bahrain)

2026 Saudi Arabia Darts Masters

January 19-20, Global Theater, Riyadh

Competing Players

PDC Representatives

Luke Littler (England)

Luke Humphries (England)

Gian van Veen (Netherlands)

Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands)

Stephen Bunting (England)

Danny Noppert (Netherlands)

Gerwyn Price (Wales)

Nathan Aspinall (England)

Asian Representatives

Alexis Toylo (Philippines)

Lourence Ilagan (Philippines)

Motomu Sakai (Japan)

Ryusei Azemoto (Japan)

Paul Lim (Singapore)

Man Lok Leung (Hong Kong)

Paolo Nebrida (Philippines)

Tomoya Goto (Japan)

Who will win this year's Premier League Darts? Luke Humphries will be defending his title and you can watch the action every single Thursday from February until May on Sky Sports. Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.