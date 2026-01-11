PDC Tour Qualifying School: Charlie Manby, Jeffrey de Zwaan secure 2026 Tour Cards as Fallon Sherrock misses out

Charlie Manby, Samuel Price, Jeffrey de Zwaan and Sietse Lap secured automatic PDC Tour Cards on Sunday as 2026 Qualifying Schools concluded in dramatic fashion, but Fallon Sherrock and Andreas Harrysson missed out.

Following seven days of gruelling competition, UK Qualifying School reached its climax at Arena MK in Milton Keynes, with the Wunderland in Kalkar playing host to European Qualifying School.

Sunday's play at UK Qualifying School was headlined by rising star Manby, who reached the last 16 on his World Darts Championship debut last month.

The 20-year-old was highly-fancied to claim a Tour Card in Milton Keynes, and he duly delivered on the final day of action, overcoming darting icons Steve Beaton and Mervyn King in the process.

Manby also defied a late onslaught from Matthew Dennant to triumph in a dramatic Round Two decider, while his best performance of the day saw him average 102.8 in overcoming Daniel Ayres.

After a fourth first-round defeat in as many days, Sherrock missed out on a PDC tour card. The result means Beau Greaves will be the only female player on the PDC Pro Tour in 2026.

Dutch duo De Zwaan and Lap were the automatic qualifiers in Kalkar, as former World Matchplay semi-finalist De Zwaan returns to the ProTour circuit after relinquishing his Tour Card in December 2024.

The 29-year-old prevailed in a trio of deciding-leg tussles on German soil, denying Daniel Klose and Swedish star Harrysson, before defying a 104 average from Pascal Rupprecht to seal the deal.

De Zwaan rounded off his campaign with a 6-2 success against 17-year-old German Mika Donnevert, which afforded Rupprecht a reprieve and ensured he reclaimed his Tour Card via the European Qualifying School Rankings List.

There were a further eight Tour Cards distributed via the European Qualifying School Rankings List, with reigning WDF champion Jimmy van Schie securing top spot on 12 points.

Former Premier League runner-up King was another high-profile name to earn a Tour Card in Milton Keynes, despite his defeat to Manby in the last four.

King - a six-time televised finalist in the PDC - finished in second spot, just ahead of talented youngster Tyler Thorpe - a winner on the Winmau Development Tour last September.

The remaining two places were claimed by Republic of Ireland's Stephen Rosney and Scotland's David Sharp, both of whom will compete on the PDC ProTour for the first time in their respective careers.

Beaton and Ireland's former World Cup runner-up Steve Lennon were amongst the players to narrowly miss out on Tour Cards at UK Qualifying School, while Sweden's Harrysson - who reached the last 16 on his World Championship debut last month - was denied via legs difference in Kalkar.

Former Grand Slam champion Jose de Sousa was beaten in the quarter-finals at European Qualifying School as he fell short in his bid for an immediate ProTour return, as Italy's Michele Turetta and Krcmar missed out by one point apiece.

The 2026 PDC ProTour season will begin with Players Championships 1-2 in Hildesheim on February 9-10, which will be preceded by the Winmau World Masters at Arena MK, with all Tour Card Holders able to enter the Preliminary Round on Wednesday January 28.

