Dom Taylor receives six-month ban after failing drugs test at World Darts Championship

Dom Taylor has been banned from darts for six months by the Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis at the World Darts Championship.

Taylor had already been banned from all PDC events in December and forfeited his £25,000 prize money from his performance at the world championship.

A hearing in front of the disciplinary committee established that the drug offences occurred before the tournament, but the offence being Taylor's second incurs a mandatory six-month ban under DRA rules.

"Accordingly, and taking into account all of the available evidence, the Committee were satisfied that Mr Taylor's ingestion of both cocaine and cannabis occurred out of competition and was not following the commencement of the World Championship on 11th December 2025," the DRA statement read.

"Following on from this finding, the Committee has determined that as this is Mr Taylor's second offence, then under these Rules, he must serve a six month ban in line with 10.9 (a) and 10.9 (b) of UKAD Anti-Doping Rules 2021".

Taylor also loses his Tour Card as a result of the offence.

Dom Taylor had beaten Oskar Lukasiak in the first round at the World Darts Championship with three 100+ checkouts.

The Englishman has apologised previously for "blatant lying" after his test failure saw him kicked out of the worlds, where he had beaten Oskar Lukasiak 3-0 in the first round.

Taylor had previously served a one-month ban in 2025 after failing a drugs test at the Players Championship Finals in November 2024. The ban was reduced from an initial two years after he agreed to undergo a UKAD-approved three-month Substance Abuse treatment programme.