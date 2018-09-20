Mensur Suljovic is determined to claim his Champions League of Darts title

Mensur Suljovic will defend his Champions League of Darts title this weekend

Mensur Suljovic says he is determined to defend his Champions League of Darts title in Brighton this weekend.

Suljovic claimed his first televised title with a memorable 11-9 victory over Gary Anderson in last year's final in Cardiff, and the Austrian will begin his title defence at The Brighton Centre on Saturday.

He looked back fondly on his emotional triumph 12 months ago and is hoping to make another tilt for the £100,000 star prize this time around.

I gained confidence from my performance in Blackpool and now I want to continue playing like this and win more trophies. Mensur Suljovic

"The best memory was the moment that final double 14 went in to win the tournament," said Suljovic, who was making debut last year.

"It was a fantastic moment for me, if you watch the replay of that moment it was perfect. I couldn't believe it that I'd won such a big event on my favourite double!

"At the moment, I'm in the mix to be classed as one of the best players in the world, but I'm always looking for improvement with every tournament.

"Winning the Champions League last year gave me confidence, winning a TV title always gives you belief you can achieve more."

The world No 6 doubled his televised title tally at the German Darts Masters in May before going agonisingly close to World Matchplay glory in July, losing out to Anderson 21-19 in a memorable final.

Suljovic will look to build on his success over the last two years as he takes on World Champion Rob Cross in his opening game of the weekend.

"After the World Matchplay it didn't take long to get over losing the final," Suljovic added. "I gained confidence from my performance in Blackpool and now I want to continue playing like this and win more trophies.

"The feeling I get when the fans sing my name is amazing. It helps a lot too and I'm really grateful for the reaction I get, not just on stage but also meeting the fans when I'm out and about."

Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney has enjoyed a return to form after a five-week break from action and is now ready to make a big return in Brighton this weekend.

Gurney has been drawn in Group A, alongside world No 1 Michael van Gerwen, two-time World Champion Gary Anderson and multiple-TV finalist Dave Chisnall.

The Premier League and World Series of Darts star will take on Scotsman Anderson in his opening match.

"I'm excited to be playing against the best players in the world again," Gurney said. "Gary is a great player, I usually play quite well against him and we have good games so I'm looking forward to that one.

"It's a very tough group, it contains the best two players in the world in my opinion but I like the round-robin format and hopefully I can progress from the group.

"I can't wait for another great TV tournament and, as always, I'm looking forward to playing in front of a lovely crowd."

Champions League of Darts

Schedule of Play

Saturday September 22

Afternoon Session (1.15pm)

4x Group Matches

Rob Cross v Mensur Suljovic (B)

Peter Wright v Simon Whitlock (B)

Gary Anderson v Daryl Gurney (A)

Michael van Gerwen v Dave Chisnall (A)

Evening Session (6.30pm)

4x Group Matches

Sunday September 23

Afternoon Session (1pm)

4x Group Matches

Evening Session (6.30pm)

Semi-Finals & Final

