Gary Anderson wins Champions League of Darts title in Brighton

Gary Anderson lifted the Champions League of Darts title for the first time to make it four televised titles for the year.

The two-time world champion sealed a fine 11-4 victory over Peter Wright in the final on Sunday to clinch the £100,000 top prize.

Anderson avenged his 2017 Champions League final defeat to Mensur Suljovic with an 11-4 triumph in the semi-final before seeing off his fellow Scot by the same scoreline in the final.

Having survived two missed match darts against Michael van Gerwen in their final group game earlier in the day which would have eliminated the World Matchplay winner, Anderson recovered to fire in three ten-darters during a dominant display in the final.

"I'm over the moon to win, it was a hard weekend and I struggled at times but came good in the end," said Anderson, who has also won the UK Open, World Matchplay and US Darts Masters in 2018.

"I just turn up and play my game but it's going alright so far this year. It's been a good weekend."

Anderson also landed seven perfect darts in his bid for a nine-darter which would have earned the Brighton crowd a share of a £50,000 prize offered by sponsors Paddy Power.

"I had a good go at the nine-darter, I really tried for the fans all weekend," he added. "Now I'm looking forward to having a few days at home - my little man [son Tai] will love this trophy!"

Peter Wright came from 8-5 down to defeat Michael van Gerwen 11-9 in the semi-finals (Picture courtesy of Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

"I think I just ran out of steam," Wright admitted. "I played really well but I had nothing left in the final.

"Gary is the man to beat at the moment and I believe I lost to the best player of the weekend. It was a pleasure to play in front of such an amazing crowd."

Sunday September 23

Afternoon Session

Final Group Games

Mensur Suljovic 10-1 Simon Whitlock (B)

Peter Wright 10-3 Rob Cross (B)

Daryl Gurney 10-7 Dave Chisnall (A)

Gary Anderson 10-9 Michael van Gerwen (A)

Evening Session

Semi-Finals

Gary Anderson 11-4 Mensur Suljovic

Peter Wright 11-9 Michael van Gerwen

Final

Gary Anderson 11-4 Peter Wright

