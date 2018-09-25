Darts News

World Grand Prix live on Sky Sports

Daryl Gurney returns to the World Grand Prix to defend his title, live on Sky Sports from Sunday.

September 30, 2018, 7:00pm

What happened last year?

Northern Ireland's Gurney claimed his first major prize in Dublin, ousting Simon Whitlock in the final.

It was a tournament of shocks - top seed Michael van Gerwen lost his very first match to John Henderson. Mensur Suljovic (No 6) was the only seeded player in the semi-finals.

Are the big guns playing?

World Grand Prix - Seeded Players

Seeds Order of Merit Qualifiers Pro Tour Order of Merit Qualifiers
(1) Michael van Gerwen Michael Smith Jonny Clayton, James Wilson
(2) Peter Wright James Wade Stephen Bunting, Max Hopp
(3) Rob Cross Ian White Mervyn King, Steve West
(4) Gary Anderson Gerwyn Price Jermaine Wattimena, Kim Huybrechts
(5) Daryl Gurney Raymond van Barneveld John Henderson, Steve Beaton
(6) Mensur Suljovic Darren Webster Steven Lennon, Danny Noppert
(7) Simon Whitlock Joe Cullen Ricky Evans, Josh Payne
(8) Dave Chisnall Adrian Lewis Jeffrey de Zwaan, Ron Meulenkamp

Who to keep an eye on?
Wayne Mardle gives us his six players to follow over the second half of the season, take a look at them in action.
The new boys?

Jeffrey de Zwaan, Max Hopp and Steve Lennon are among the nine new faces.

Jeffrey De Zwaan will make his debut
They WILL be joined by Jermaine Wattimena, Danny Noppert and Ron Meulenkamp in the field

Max Hopp, who won the German Darts Open, and Jonny Clayton, victorious in Austria earlier this year, are rewarded for their efforts so far with Dublin debuts while quickfire Ricky Evans and Josh Payne also make their way to the Emerald Isle for first showing at the Grand Prix.

Who's playing who?

World Grand Prix - Draw

Top Half
Michael van Gerwen (1) v Steve Lennon
Darren Webster v Stephen Bunting
Dave Chisnall (8) v Max Hopp
Ricky Evans v Raymond van Barneveld
Daryl Gurney (5) v John Henderson
Ron Meulenkamp v Joe Cullen
Gary Anderson (4) v Jonny Clayton
Jeffrey de Zwaan v Kim Huybrechts
Bottom Half
Peter Wright (2) v Steve West
Jermaine Wattimena v Mervyn King
Simon Whitlock (7) v James Wilson
Michael Smith v Adrian Lewis
Mensur Suljovic (6) v James Wade
Josh Payne v Ian White
Rob Cross (3) v Steve Beaton
Danny Noppert v Gerwyn Price

Essential reading

"It might just suit my game. It's a bit different and I am there on merit so maybe I am one to watch!"

Ricky Evans exclusive

In-depth interview before the Grand Prix

You can follow the unique double-in double-out format right through to the final on Saturday, October 6 and join in the conversation and go behind the scenes with us @SkySportsDarts

