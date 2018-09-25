World Grand Prix live on Sky Sports

Daryl Gurney returns to the World Grand Prix to defend his title, live on Sky Sports from Sunday.

What happened last year?

Northern Ireland's Gurney claimed his first major prize in Dublin, ousting Simon Whitlock in the final.

It was a tournament of shocks - top seed Michael van Gerwen lost his very first match to John Henderson. Mensur Suljovic (No 6) was the only seeded player in the semi-finals.

Are the big guns playing?

World Grand Prix - Seeded Players Seeds Order of Merit Qualifiers Pro Tour Order of Merit Qualifiers (1) Michael van Gerwen Michael Smith Jonny Clayton, James Wilson (2) Peter Wright James Wade Stephen Bunting, Max Hopp (3) Rob Cross Ian White Mervyn King, Steve West (4) Gary Anderson Gerwyn Price Jermaine Wattimena, Kim Huybrechts (5) Daryl Gurney Raymond van Barneveld John Henderson, Steve Beaton (6) Mensur Suljovic Darren Webster Steven Lennon, Danny Noppert (7) Simon Whitlock Joe Cullen Ricky Evans, Josh Payne (8) Dave Chisnall Adrian Lewis Jeffrey de Zwaan, Ron Meulenkamp

Who to keep an eye on?

The new boys?

Jeffrey de Zwaan, Max Hopp and Steve Lennon are among the nine new faces.

Jeffrey De Zwaan will make his debut

They WILL be joined by Jermaine Wattimena, Danny Noppert and Ron Meulenkamp in the field

Max Hopp, who won the German Darts Open, and Jonny Clayton, victorious in Austria earlier this year, are rewarded for their efforts so far with Dublin debuts while quickfire Ricky Evans and Josh Payne also make their way to the Emerald Isle for first showing at the Grand Prix.

Who's playing who?

World Grand Prix - Draw Top Half Michael van Gerwen (1) v Steve Lennon Darren Webster v Stephen Bunting Dave Chisnall (8) v Max Hopp Ricky Evans v Raymond van Barneveld Daryl Gurney (5) v John Henderson Ron Meulenkamp v Joe Cullen Gary Anderson (4) v Jonny Clayton Jeffrey de Zwaan v Kim Huybrechts Bottom Half Peter Wright (2) v Steve West Jermaine Wattimena v Mervyn King Simon Whitlock (7) v James Wilson Michael Smith v Adrian Lewis Mensur Suljovic (6) v James Wade Josh Payne v Ian White Rob Cross (3) v Steve Beaton Danny Noppert v Gerwyn Price

"It might just suit my game. It's a bit different and I am there on merit so maybe I am one to watch!"

You can follow the unique double-in double-out format right through to the final on Saturday, October 6