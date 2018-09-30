Michael van Gerwen beats Steve Lennon in first round of World Grand Prix

Michael van Gerwen has his sights set on a fourth World Grand Prix title

Michael van Gerwen fired an ominous warning and put last year's first-round exit at the World Grand Prix behind him with an opening-night whitewash of home favourite Steve Lennon.

The world no 1 has won 17 titles already this year but his only major televised crown has been the Premier League, with Gary Anderson claiming the rest of the year's big titles, including the UK Open, the World Matchplay and Champions League.

Anderson joined Van Gerwen in the second round in Dublin on Sunday night with a routine win of his own, and the pair remain on course for a potential semi-final showdown as the debate rages about who is the best player on planet darts at the moment.

As the darts season rolls towards the business end of the year, Van Gerwen produced a blistering display to send Lennon packing, despite a raucous welcome from the Citywest crowd for the Carlow man.

MvG missed just a single dart at a double as he swept to all six legs, erasing the memory of his defeat to John Henderson at the same stage last year.

A 14-dart leg from Van Gerwen clinched the first leg and he then punished a missed dart for the second from Lennon before wrapping up the opening set 3-0, which he matched by upping the ante in the next set to set up a date with Darren Webster.

The world no 14 lived up to his Demolition Man nickname with a whitewash of his own, claiming all six legs to sink 2014 BDO world champion Stephen Bunting, for his first victory on his third visit to the Grand Prix stage.

Darren Webster is up next for MvG after the Demolition Man produced one of the performances of the night

World Grand Prix - First Round Results & Draw Michael van Gerwen (1) 2-0 Steve Lennon Darren Webster 2-0 Stephen Bunting Dave Chisnall (8) 2-0 Max Hopp Ricky Evans 1-2 Raymond van Barneveld Daryl Gurney (5) 2-0 John Henderson Ron Meulenkamp 2-1 Joe Cullen Gary Anderson (4) 2-0 Jonny Clayton Jeffrey de Zwaan 2-0 Kim Huybrechts

Anderson himself reeled off six successive legs but unlike MvG had to rally from losing the opener, going on to seal a 2-0 victory over Jonny Clayton.

The Grand Prix and the Grand Slam are two titles that Anderson has yet to win, but he reached the final on his last appearance in Dublin in 2016. His form this year makes him a strong contender for both, and he began the challenge in the best possible style.

Anderson wasted five darts for an early break to allow Clayton to pinch the opener but the Scot stormed back in impressive style to ease through a repeat of his Matchplay semi-final with Jeffrey de Zwaan, one of two debutants to win on day one.

Jeffrey de Zwaan starred again on the TV stage

The Dutchman produced an emphatic display of his own to beat Kim Huybrechts 2-0 in the opening match of the night and having dazzled on his way to the last four in Blackpool, he seems to relish the TV stage.

The 22-year-old was at it again as he swept past an out-of-sorts Huybrechts to reach the last 16, thanks to an average of just under 100. The Black Cobra won six of the eight legs played and his doubling at the start and end of the legs was pivotal, with the unique double-in nature of the tournament never appearing to faze him.

Elsewhere, Daryl Gurney kicked off the defence of his title with an impressive if routine 2-0 victory over John Henderson - a repeat of the semi-final between the pair last year.

Daryl Gurney won his first major title in Dublin last year and starting in style on Sunday

Hendo had kicked off his run to the last four last year by knocking out the defending champion Van Gerwen but he could not repeat the feat this year as he struggled to get going.

In contrast, Superchin seemed inspired by the return to the scene of his maiden major, putting a year that has failed to get going so far behind him with a clinical performance that was summed up by a fine 74 check-out that sealed the match.

Next up for the champion is Ron Meulenkamp, the other debutant to win on opening night and the man responsible for the only upset by knocking out world no 15 Joe Cullen with a 2-1 triumph.

Ron Meulenkamp was responsible for the biggest surprise of the night, marking his debut with a win over Joe Cullen

The Bomb's dazzling 130 finish gave him an early break on his way to the first set against the Rock Star, who struggled to find the double.

Cullen hit back to reel off three successive legs to force the decider but his doubles deserted him when it mattered, as Meulenkamp marked his Grand Prix debut with victory.

A pair of former finalists set up a second-round encounter on Tuesday night, Raymond van Barneveld and Dave Chisnall coming through two very different tests on day one.

2:42 Raymond van Barneveld was delighted to see some of the old Barney magic return Raymond van Barneveld was delighted to see some of the old Barney magic return

First Barney, beaten in the 2008 and 2009 Dublin finals, rallied from the brink of a shock defeat to see off 'Rapid' Ricky Evans in a contest that got better the longer it went on.

Barney eased to the first set as Evans, on his Grand Prix debut, took first eight and then nine legs to find his opening double, but the man from Kettering found his rhythm and range to storm to the second set.

A fourth leg on the bounce gave Evans the opener in the decider and when he narrowly missed double 16 for a 143 combination, Barney was on the ropes. But as is often the case, the five-time world champion found a big finish, stunning Evans with a spectacular 164 check-out.

0:13 Barney's brilliant 164 checkout against Ricky Evans was the moment of the night Barney's brilliant 164 checkout against Ricky Evans was the moment of the night

The Dutchman then pinned double 16 and double top to complete a 2-1 win and remain on course for a first big TV singles title since the 2014 Premier League. He will next face a revitalised Chisnall, who produced one of his best performances of the year to knock off Germany's emerging talent Max Hopp.

Chizzy, hammered by Phil Taylor in the 2013 final, has struggled to find his best form over the last 12 months but he was too strong for The Maximiser, who could not build on his Player Championship win on Friday at the same venue.

Dave Chisnall put a disappointing 2018 so far behind him with a fine performance

Coverage of the World Grand Prix continues on Monday with the remaining eight first-round matches - join us from the Citywest Hotel on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

World Grand Prix - First Round (Monday's Order of Play) Jermaine Wattimena v Mervyn King Josh Payne v Ian White Danny Noppert v Gerwyn Price Peter Wright (2) v Steve West Rob Cross (3) v Steve Beaton Mensur Suljovic (6) v James Wade Simon Whitlock (7) v James Wilson Michael Smith v Adrian Lewis

