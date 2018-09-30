WATCH: Raymond van Barneveld's brilliant checkout at World Grand Prix

0:13 Raymond van Barneveld took out this brilliant 164 finish on his way to victory over Ricky Evans Raymond van Barneveld took out this brilliant 164 finish on his way to victory over Ricky Evans

Raymond van Barneveld had his trademark three-figure finishing to thank as he got past Ricky Evans on day one of the World Grand Prix.

Two-time Dublin runner-up Barney was rocking on Sunday night after Evans lived up to his 'Rapid' Ricky nickname to come storming back from a slow start to first level the contest, and then claim the first leg of the decisive third set.

Evans was then a whisker away from a brilliant 143 finish, but when his final arrow dipped just short of the double 16 bed, the window opened for Van Barneveld - and the doyen of Dutch darts responded.

Lying on 164 to level the contest, Barney stepped up and with effortless brilliance, found the target with each of his three darts to take out the third highest check-out in the game, and level the final set.

The spectacular effort drew a round of applause from Evans and gave Barney the confidence to take out the next two legs and advance to a last-16 showdown with Dave Chisnall, which will be worth watching if their finishing on day one is anything to go by.

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to see Barney's magnificent three-dart finish!

