Adrian Lewis targeting return to top four

Two-time world champion Adrian Lewis is targeting a return to dart's top table.

'Jackpot' has been returning to form of late, and scored a landmark victory by upsetting ninth seed Michael Smith in the first round of the World Grand Prix on Monday night.

Lewis looked in positive form, and expressed his delight upon sealing the win and securing a second-round tie with James Wilson.

Lewis beat Michael Smith 2-1 in the first round. Lawrence Lustig/PDC

"The last year, I didn't really practice for six months," Lewis explained to Sky Sports. "[I] didn't play any tournaments at all. Now I'm back in the top 16 again where I think I belong."

However, he is aiming even higher in the near future.

"That's all I'm aiming for now - back in the top four again where I think I belong if I turn up. That's what it's all about now; dedication, keeping myself right and doing what I'm doing at the minute."

The 2010 World Grand Prix runner-up knows that he has adjustments to make to his throw, but is confident he can iron execute these changes in time.

"I was watching MvG last night. When you're under pressure, he's quickened up and I've gone the opposite way! Do you know what I mean? That sums it up really. Hopefully I can get a bit more pace going.

"I'm trying to make sure I'm straight on everything I'm doing. Hopefully, with confidence, it will come together.

"All you need to do now is keep hoping really," said Lewis. "I had a good performance in the Matchplay as well, I was knocked out with a 104 average. So to beat Michael Smith is a fantastic result for me."