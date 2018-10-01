Michael van Gerwen says he and Gary Anderson are best two in darts

Michael van Gerwen believes both he and Gary Anderson are the best players in darts right now.

Van Gerwen is through to the second round of the Grand Prix in CityWest, Dublin after a 2-0 opening-round victory over home favourite Steve Lennon.

MVG is favourite to triumph in the double-in tournament, but there is an ongoing debate at present as to whether the Dutchman remains the best player in the world right now considering the impressive form of Anderson. The 29-year-old was asked his own opinion, and suggested that they are both the best.

"I beat him yesterday 6-5," said Van Gerwen. "You're as good as your last game, they always say. 107 average. Not too bad!

"He's a phenomenal player, don't get me wrong. But did he beat me in those tournaments? In the UK Open, in the Matchplay? No.

"We are the best two, simple as that. Shall we say it that way?

"We always have phenomenal matches against each other. But even last week [in the Champions League], that wasn't a key game for me. I should have won the game after [against Peter Wright] to play him again. I only made a mistake, I can only blame myself and no one else. I never blame anyone else, all the time. You always need to look at yourself first."

Van Gerwen cleared the first hurdle in Dublin, having failed to do so at the tournament 12 months ago, and expressed his pleasure at getting the result he needed.

"It's always nice to win," he told Sky Sports. "It was a strange game. My scoring at some points wasn't good, but double to start was [in] every time. Only the second leg in the first set I missed a few, but for the rest, I didn't miss a lot and that was a key thing for myself.

"It's all about your doubles. That's a good sign. There's a little bit more to practice there for the top score, but what do you want more? I won."

He later took to Twitter to apologise for referring to his opponent as 'John' Lennon during the interview.

A good start! 👍



Win against STEVE Lennon. 🙈



Now I get stronger and stronger. 💪 pic.twitter.com/qhgQFtgTeZ — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) September 30, 2018

'Mighty Mike' is up and running in the tournament, and feels that he is in a better place than this time last year.

He said: "I always put pressure on myself. I can't do any worse than last year at this moment. Last year at this time, I didn't come through the group in the Champions League of Darts, I lost in the first round of the Grand Prix, and I'm already doing better than last year at this moment.

"I don't want to leave myself down and all the people that support me. I'm only human as well. I feel good, I played phenomenal games last week as well - I didn't win the tournament but the form is there. I think the rest will come really quickly."

It was a case of 'job done' for Van Gerwen on the opening night in Dublin as he now prepares for a clash with Darren Webster, who impressed with an average of 98 in his opening-round win over Stephen Bunting.