Steve Beaton, Keegan Brown, Ross Smith and Maik Langendorf reach World Series Finals

Steve Beaton's strong run of form continued with an impressive run at the World Series Finals qualifier

Steve Beaton led the list of four qualifiers who booked the final places at the World Series of Darts Finals in Vienna next month.

Ahead of the weekend's final Players Championship events in Barnsley, the Tour Card Holder's Qualifier kicked off proceedings on Friday and Beaton continued to roll back the years.

The Bronzed Adonis had accounted for world champion Rob Cross in the first round of the World Grand Prix in Dublin earlier this month and a superb run of form across the day saw him book one of the four places at the prestigious end to the World Series events.

It will be the second time Beaton has featured at the World Series and having begun with a bye in the first round bye he saw off Aden Kirk (6-1) and Brendan Dolan (6-4) before a hugely impressive 6-2 win against Steve West set up a showdown with Ryan Searle.

And the 54-year-old recorded a 6-4 victory to join Keegan Brown, Ross Smith and Maik Langendorf in booking their ticket to the World Series Finals in November.

Brown was one of four players to pick up an all important place at the World Series Finals in November

Former world youth champion Brown sealed his spot in Austria by first beating Paul Rowley, Luke Woodhouse, Dirk van Duijvenbode and former Lakeside champion Stephen Bunting before whitewashing Ron Meulenkamp in the decisive match.

Ross Smith will make his debut on the World Series in Vienna after his success in Barnsley, a run of victories that included victories over Jeffrey de Graaf and Robert Thornton before finally accounting for Darren Johnson.



Maik Langendorf was the final man to seal his place in Vienna shocking Kim Huybrechts in the decider having beaten Ronny Huybrechts earlier in the day.

World Series of Darts Finals - The Field

Seeded Players (enter in second round)

1. Peter Wright

2. Rob Cross

3. Michael van Gerwen

4. Gary Anderson

5. Michael Smith

6. Raymond van Barnveld

7. Mensur Suljovic

8. Simon Whitlock

Top four non-qualified players from PDC Order of Merit - Daryl Gurney, Dave Chisnall, Ian White, Gerwyn Price

Invited Players from World Series Order of Merit - James Wade, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Kyle Anderson, Damon Heta, Raymond Smith, Jamie Lewis, Dawson Murschell, Royden Lam

Four players from Tour Card Holders' qualifier - Steve Beaton, Ross Smith, Keegan Brown and Maik Langendorf

