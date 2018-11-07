PODCAST: The Darts Show Episode 4

The latest edition of The Darts Show podcast features Bob Anderson, Glen Durrant and James Wade

A bumper episode four of The Darts Show podcast features back-to-back champion James Wade, BDO world champion Glen Durrant and the legendary Bob Anderson.

Michael Bridge is in the hotseat once again and there's a birthday treat for the host courtesy of John McDonald.

The latest instalment sees Colin Lloyd and Paul Prenderville in the studio to look back on a busy couple of weeks that have seen Wade return to the winner's circle and the World Championships draw ever closer

DOWNLOAD & SUBSCRIBE TO THE DARTS SHOW PODCAST

Live Darts Live on

As ever, there is plenty to get stuck into with the Grand Slam of Darts on your Sky Sports screens from Saturday, as nine days of tungsten hit Wolverhampton.

Coming up on episode four...

James Wade - reflects on a return to form in style with victory at the European Championship and the World Series; with a new arrival in the Wade family, the multiple major winner insists he was always confident of a return to winnings ways.

Glen Durrant - the BDO world champion is in great spirits ahead of his return to the Grand Slam and sets his sights on the last eight, while also dropping a hint on a possible trip to Q-School.

Sky Live: Grand Slam of Darts

Prediction time- the team reflect on a poor showing with their selections for the recent tournaments and go again with their Grand Slam picks.

Bob Anderson - The Limestone Cowboy is our legend and we interrupt his 71st birthday celebrations to talk tungsten and get the eagerly awaited 'Tale from the Tour.'

The Grand Slam of Darts gets underway live on Sky Sports on Saturday, November 11 with a double session as the best of the PDC compete against the best of the BDO.

Don't forget to download, subscribe and rate the latest episode of The Darts Show podcast

Keep up to date with the news as the tungsten enters its busiest time of year with the PDC World Championships just around the corner get all the latest at www.skysports.com/darts and join in the conversation @SkySportsDarts.