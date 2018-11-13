Michael van Gerwen to meet Michael Smith in Grand Slam of Darts last 16

Michael van Gerwen will face Michael 'Bully Boy' Smith in the knockout stage of the Grand Slam of Darts after they came through the group stage on Tuesday.

Smith eliminated Raymond van Barneveld with a 5-0 win to earn a crack at Van Gerwen.

Three-time champion Van Gerwen will be forced into the earlier-than-expected match against Smith because he was condemned to second-place in Group A.

0:15 Van Gerwen vs Murnan Van Gerwen vs Murnan

Van Gerwen beat Joe Murnan 5-1 on Tuesday but Jonny Clayton, who upset the world's best player 48 hours earlier, topped the group by beating Gary Robson.

Van Gerwen would have been eliminated altogether had he not beaten Murnan, but stayed on course for a fourth consecutive title.

1:43 Michael Smith reached the last 16 of the Grand slam of Darts with a 5-0 victory over Raymond van Barneveld Michael Smith reached the last 16 of the Grand slam of Darts with a 5-0 victory over Raymond van Barneveld

Smith then met Van Barneveld in a straight shoot-out to join Krzysztof Ratajski in qualifying from Group B, which he flew through.

"I won't duck a challenge," said Smith about facing Van Gerwen in the last 16. "It's a big ask but I won't duck that game. I'll prove a point."

Michael Unterbuchner of the BDO completed a sizeable upset by beating Ian White 5-3 and eliminating him. Unterbuchner and Gary Anderson progressed from their group.

The BDO's Wesley Harms eliminated Keegan Brown with a 5-4 win, and follows James Wade through.

Full results on Tuesday

James Wade 5-1 Mark Webster

Gary Anderson 5-1 Steve Hine

Ian White 3-5 Michael Unterbuchner

Keegan Brown 4-5 Wesley Harms

Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Joe Murnan

Gary Robson 3-5 Jonny Clayton

Krzysztof Ratajski 5-1 Adam Smith-Neale

Michael Smith 0-5 Raymond van Barneveld

The Grand Slam of Darts continues on Sky Sports across the week with the action getting underway on Wednesday on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

Keep up to date with the news as the tungsten enters its busiest time of year with the PDC World Championships just around the corner get all the latest at www.skysports.com/darts and join in the conversation@SkySportsDarts.