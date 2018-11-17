Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson in action on Saturday at the Grand Slam of Darts

The Grand Slam of Darts semi-final line-up will be finalised on Saturday night in Wolverhampton, as Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson remain on course to meet in the last four.

Van Gerwen is bidding to win a fourth consecutive Grand Slam crown and he takes on Jonny Clayton, the man who ended MVG's 21-game unbeaten Grand Slam run in this year's group stage.

The other quarter-final tie sees two-time world champion Gary Anderson take on the last remaining BDO star Michael Unterbuchner, who has been the surprise package of the tournament so far.

Both last-eight clashes are repeats from this year's group stage, but will we see the same results? Watch live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm on Saturday.

Unterbuchner vs Anderson

Michael Unterbuchner is the last remaining BDO representative in the competition, after he recorded a surprise 10-6 victory over James Wade in the last 16.

'The Machine' was bidding to win a third successive televised title but he was denied by the impressive German, who displayed great poise and composure under pressure.

Unterbuchner reached the Lakeside semi-finals in January and more recently was the runner-up at the BDO World Trophy - which sealed his spot in Wolverhampton.

He clearly relishes the big occasion but he's faced with an ominous prospect in the form of Anderson, who defeated him 5-2 in their Group D opener.

'The Flying Scotsman' has dropped just six legs across the entire tournament; following up successive 5-1 wins over Ian White and Steve Hine with a 10-2 demolition of Wesley Harms in the second-round.

Anderson has never gone beyond the semi-finals at this event- a tournament he lists as one his favourites. He's posted ton-plus averages in each of his last three matches and is bidding to do the double over Unterbuchner.

Clayton vs Van Gerwen

If this is anything like their earlier group-stage clash, we're in for a treat!

Clayton caused one of the upsets of the tournament so far to defeat 'The Green Machine' 5-4 in Group A; recovering from 4-2 down to triumph in a last-leg decider, despite Van Gerwen averaging almost 108.

'The Ferret' topped Group A as a result and secured his quarter-final spot in style, thrashing Krzysztof Ratajski 10-3 in a clinical display; averaging 103.65 and converting over 50% of his attempts at double.

The Welshman is throwing with real confidence again having suffered a slight dip in form over recent months, but Van Gerwen has looked imperious at this year's Grand Slam, despite his group-stage defeat.

The world number one edged out Michael Smith 10-8 in the last 16, in one of the greatest games in the tournament's history; averaging 108.32 and crashing in eleven maximums to triumph.

Clayton will no doubt take encouragement from beating Van Gerwen just six days ago, but MVG will be gunning for revenge and over the extended best of 31 legs format, it would take a titanic effort to topple the Dutchman.

