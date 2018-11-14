Dimitri Van den Bergh hits a nine-darter at Grand Slam of Darts

1:30 Van den Bergh's stunning nine-darter Van den Bergh's stunning nine-darter

Watch Dimitri Van den Bergh's nine-darter at the Grand Slam of Darts on Wednesday.

Van den Bergh beat Stephen Bunting 10-6 in the first knockout game of the tournament, and shone by completing the perfect leg.

He finished his penultimate leg with nine accurate arrows, bringing the Wolverhampton crowd to their feet.

