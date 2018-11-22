Michael van Gerwen aims to regain winning habit at Players Championship Finals

Michael van Gerwen has enjoyed a dominant record at the Players Championship Finals

The Players Championship Finals gets underway in Minehead on Friday afternoon, with Michael van Gerwen bidding for his fifth title in six years.

The event features the top 64 players from the Players Championship Order of Merit, and Van Gerwen begins the defence of his title against Matthew Edgar.

'The Green Machine' hasn't lifted a major title since the World Grand Prix, after suffering disappointment at the European Championship, World Series Finals and the recent Grand Slam of Darts.

Van Gerwen is seeded third in Minehead this year, but he's determined to return to winning ways and claim a fourth successive title at this event.

"I want to play really well in this tournament like I always do and I am coming to win, nothing less," said Van Gerwen.

"I didn't play well in my last match but there is nothing I can do about that now. I never let the last tournament affect this one, whether I won or lost.

"It's the last big TV tournament before the Worlds so it would be nice to play really well and put a bit more fear in my opponents and I will make sure I do everything right to give myself the best chance."

Top seed Ian White kicks off his campaign against Scott Taylor, while newly-crowned Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price meets Krzysztof Ratajski- who has triumphed three times on the Pro Tour circuit in 2018.

Gerwyn Price is looking to win back-to-back PDC majors

Two-time world champion Gary Anderson, who lost out to Price in Sunday's controversial Grand Slam final, meets the veteran Alan Tabern in his opener.

Fourth seed Peter Wright faces Spanish star Toni Alcinas, while Alcinas' World Cup partner Cristo Reyes plays world champion Rob Cross.

Fifth seed Adrian Lewis takes on debutant Adam Hunt, while James Wade begins his bid for a third major title within a month against Ross Smith - who Wade defeated en route to claiming World Series glory.

Premier League finalist Michael Smith faces Vincent van der Voort in a tasty first-round tussle, while Daryl Gurney and Robert Thornton clash in a battle of the former World Grand Prix champions.

Australian World Cup of Darts teammates Simon Whitlock and Kyle Anderson collide - with Anderson potentially awaiting the winner.

World Cup partners Whitlock and Kyle Anderson face off in one of the stand-out first-round ties

Jonny Clayton and Mark Webster lock horns in a battle of the Welshmen, while the tournament kicks off with an all-Dutch clash between Jeffrey de Zwaan and Jelle Klaasen.

However, world number seven Mensur Suljovic, who reached the semi-finals at last weekend's Grand Slam of Darts, has withdrawn due to family reasons.

He's been replaced by Benito van de Pas - the next non-qualified player from the Players Championship Order of Merit, who will take on former world youth champion Keegan Brown in his opener.

Attention now switches to the World Championship with 16 days of coverage, kicking off with a live preview show from Alexandra Palace at 6pm on Thursday, December 13. The draw takes place on Monday, November 26, live on Sky Sports News.

