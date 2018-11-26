World Darts Championship first round draw includes Anastasia Dobromyslova and Lisa Ashton
Last Updated: 26/11/18 8:30pm
Anastasia Dobromyslova and Lisa Ashton are on crash courses to play Simon Whitlock and Mervyn King respectively at the World Darts Championship.
The expanded tournament means two female players were included in the first-round draw - Dobromyslova will play Ryan Joyce and Ashton meets Jan Dekker before the top 32 seeded players get involved.
PDC favourites Whitlock and King would then play the female representatives, should they win their first matches.
Defending world champion Rob Cross will play the winner of Jeffrey De Zwaan vs Nitin Kumar.
Full first-round draw - seeded player to face next
Alan Tabern v Raymond Smith - Michael van Gerwen
Danny Noppert v Royden Lam - Max Hopp
Simon Stevenson v Ted Evetts - Adrian Lewis
Matthew Edgar v Darius Labanauskas - Raymond van Barneveld
Ryan Joyce v Anastasia Dobromyslova - Simon Whitlock
Steve Lennon v James Bailey - Alan Norris
Krzysztof Ratajski v Seigo Asada - James Wade
Keegan Brown v Karel Sedlacek - Jelle Klaasen
Ross Smith v Paul Lim - Daryl Gurney
Martin Schindler v Cody Harris - Jamie Lewis
Josh Payne v Jeff Smith - Dave Chisnall
Robert Thornton v Daniel Larrson - Kim Huybrechts
Paul Nicholson v Kevin Burness - Gary Anderson
Michael Barnard v Jose De Sousa - Jermaine Wattimena
Vincent van der Voort v Lourence Ilagan - Darren Webster
Chris Dobey v Boris Koltsov - Steve Beaton
Jeffrey De Zwaan v Nitin Kumar - Rob Cross
Ricky Evans v Rowby-John Rodriguez - Cristo Reyes
Dimitri van den Bergh v Chuck Puleo - Jonny Clayton
Luke Humphries v Adam Hunt - Stephen Bunting
Ryan Searle v Stephen Burton - Mensur Suljovic
William O'Connor v Yordi Meeuwisse - James Wilson
Ron Meulenkamp v Diogo Portela - Michael Smith
Gabriel Clemens v Aden Kirk - John Henderson
Nathan Aspinall v Geert Nentjes - Gerwyn Price
Jeffrey de Graaf v Noel Malicdem - Kyle Anderson
Wayne Jones v Devon Peterson - Ian White
Richard North v Robert Marijanovic - Steve West
Toni Alcinas v Craig Ross - Peter Wright
Mickey Mansell v Jim Long - Benito van de Pas
Brendan Dolan v Yuanjun Lui - Joe Cullen
Jan Dekker v Lisa Ashton - Mervyn King
Sky Sports' Wayne Mardle said about Ashton: "In terms of ladies' darts she is the best. Not just because she has won four world titles. In qualifying she took out a 132, that's something she is capable of.
"She is not the norm. She throws at a rapid pace and couldn't care less what her opponent is doing.
"If she gets through to play King, it won't be simple [for him].
"[Ashton and Dobromyslova] will acquit themselves superbly. They will make [their opponents] work. They won't give their games away."
Considering the defending world champion, PDC chairman Barry Hearn said: "Cross needs to find the form, now and quickly, that he found last year when he won it.
"He will be disappointing by the way he is currently playing. De Zwaan is electric so that is one that will have you sitting on the edge of your chair."
Asked to pick a champion, Mardle added: "It's Van Gerwen or Gary Anderson for me. They're in the same half so I think they meet in the semi-final then the winner takes it."
Attention now switches to the World Championship with 16 days of coverage, kicking off with a live preview show from Alexandra Palace at 6pm on Thursday December 13 right through until the final on New Year's Day.
Keep up to date with the news as the tungsten enters its busiest time of year with the PDC World Championships just around the corner get all the latest at www.skysports.com/darts and join in the conversation @SkySportsDarts