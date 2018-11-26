World Darts Championship first round draw includes Anastasia Dobromyslova and Lisa Ashton

1:08 PDC chairman Barry Hearn says this year’s World Darts Championship is the “most open and greatest” tournament they have ever staged. PDC chairman Barry Hearn says this year’s World Darts Championship is the “most open and greatest” tournament they have ever staged.

Anastasia Dobromyslova and Lisa Ashton are on crash courses to play Simon Whitlock and Mervyn King respectively at the World Darts Championship.

The expanded tournament means two female players were included in the first-round draw - Dobromyslova will play Ryan Joyce and Ashton meets Jan Dekker before the top 32 seeded players get involved.

PDC favourites Whitlock and King would then play the female representatives, should they win their first matches.

Defending world champion Rob Cross will play the winner of Jeffrey De Zwaan vs Nitin Kumar.

Full first-round draw - seeded player to face next

Alan Tabern v Raymond Smith - Michael van Gerwen

Danny Noppert v Royden Lam - Max Hopp

Simon Stevenson v Ted Evetts - Adrian Lewis

Matthew Edgar v Darius Labanauskas - Raymond van Barneveld

Ryan Joyce v Anastasia Dobromyslova - Simon Whitlock

Steve Lennon v James Bailey - Alan Norris

Krzysztof Ratajski v Seigo Asada - James Wade

Keegan Brown v Karel Sedlacek - Jelle Klaasen

Ross Smith v Paul Lim - Daryl Gurney

Martin Schindler v Cody Harris - Jamie Lewis

Josh Payne v Jeff Smith - Dave Chisnall

Robert Thornton v Daniel Larrson - Kim Huybrechts

Paul Nicholson v Kevin Burness - Gary Anderson

Michael Barnard v Jose De Sousa - Jermaine Wattimena

Vincent van der Voort v Lourence Ilagan - Darren Webster

Chris Dobey v Boris Koltsov - Steve Beaton

Jeffrey De Zwaan v Nitin Kumar - Rob Cross

Ricky Evans v Rowby-John Rodriguez - Cristo Reyes

Dimitri van den Bergh v Chuck Puleo - Jonny Clayton

Luke Humphries v Adam Hunt - Stephen Bunting

Ryan Searle v Stephen Burton - Mensur Suljovic

William O'Connor v Yordi Meeuwisse - James Wilson

Ron Meulenkamp v Diogo Portela - Michael Smith

Gabriel Clemens v Aden Kirk - John Henderson

Nathan Aspinall v Geert Nentjes - Gerwyn Price

Jeffrey de Graaf v Noel Malicdem - Kyle Anderson

Wayne Jones v Devon Peterson - Ian White

Richard North v Robert Marijanovic - Steve West

Toni Alcinas v Craig Ross - Peter Wright

Mickey Mansell v Jim Long - Benito van de Pas

Brendan Dolan v Yuanjun Lui - Joe Cullen

Jan Dekker v Lisa Ashton - Mervyn King

Sky Sports' Wayne Mardle said about Ashton: "In terms of ladies' darts she is the best. Not just because she has won four world titles. In qualifying she took out a 132, that's something she is capable of.

"She is not the norm. She throws at a rapid pace and couldn't care less what her opponent is doing.

"If she gets through to play King, it won't be simple [for him].

"[Ashton and Dobromyslova] will acquit themselves superbly. They will make [their opponents] work. They won't give their games away."

Considering the defending world champion, PDC chairman Barry Hearn said: "Cross needs to find the form, now and quickly, that he found last year when he won it.

"He will be disappointing by the way he is currently playing. De Zwaan is electric so that is one that will have you sitting on the edge of your chair."

Asked to pick a champion, Mardle added: "It's Van Gerwen or Gary Anderson for me. They're in the same half so I think they meet in the semi-final then the winner takes it."

