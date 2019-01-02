Michael van Gerwen targets decade of darts dominance

Michael van Gerwen does not expect to reach the numbers of 16-time world champion Phil Taylor, as he plans to retire at 40

Michael van Gerwen says he is ready to become the "king of darts" for the next decade, after winning his third PDC World Darts Championship.

The 29-year-old has dominated the game in recent years and there is little evidence to suggest he will not reign supreme for several years to come.

After moving ahead of Adrian Lewis, John Part and Gary Anderson in the list of PDC world champions when he beat Michael Smith at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday, Van Gerwen sees no reason why the next 10 years cannot be trophy-laden.

"It will be around 40, I could be the king of darts, why not?" he said.

"I have been the king of darts for the last five years, another 10 years, why not? Keep positive.

"I like what I do, I love what I do, I work really hard to do things like this, people who know me know what this means to me. It means a lot to me."

Michael van Gerwen won the Sid Waddell Trophy for a third time

Smith, who could have made a closer game of it had he been able to find his doubles at key moments, claimed he is better than Van Gerwen and intends to dethrone him as number one.

Van Gerwen, though, does not believe there are many that have what it takes to challenge him at the highest level.

"They are not good enough," he added. "You can say whatever you want, but to have the mindset is something totally different.

"There are lots of decent young darts players, but can they be decent at full tournaments, especially the worlds? That's something different."

The Dutchman won £500,000 in prize money for lifting the trophy - the biggest pot in the tournament's history - but how much of his winnings he sees will depend on the exchange rate of the pound to the euro.

"I get paid everything in pounds, so just look how the pound compares to the euro, so that costs me 10 per cent of my prize money straight away," he said.

"That is quite a lot of money.

"I hope I am going to get a visa! Brexit is horrible, I don't like it. It's horrible."