Glenn Durrant scrapes into BDO World Championship last eight

Glenn Durrant survived a nervous match to progress into the BDO World Championship quarter-finals.

The defending champion eventually beat Scott Baker 4-3 but not without significant concern.

Durrant, the BDO champion in 2017 and 2018, roared into a three-set lead in a match he was expected to comfortably come through.

But the unfancied Baker recovered to make the score 3-3 and force a deciding set. Durrant regained his poise to claim the decider 3-1 and move a step closer to retaining his title.

Another former BDO champion, Scott Mitchell, is also into the last eight after beating Krzysztof Kciuk 4-0.

