Glen Durrant wins BDO World Championship for third successive year

Glen Durrant celebrates a third successive BDO World Championship title

Glen Durrant won the BDO World Championship for the third year in succession with a 7-3 win over fellow Englishman Scott Waites at the Lakeside.

Waites held a 3-2 lead as the early stages were tightly contested, but Durrant then raised his game significantly to rattle off five sets in a row and claim victory.

The 48-year-old from Middlesbrough is the first player to win the BDO title three years in a row since Eric Bristow in 1984-86.

Both Durrant and Waites came into the match with 100 per cent records in the showpiece event final, with Waites having won world titles in 2013 and 2016.

DOWNLOAD THE DARTS SHOW PODCAST

"That means the earth and back and to do it against an absolute Lakeside legend like Scott Waites, that really was the icing on the cake," Durrant told Eurosport after his victory.

Durrant saluting the crowd after his victory

"I thought for four or five sets there he was much the better player and I just kept finding that double like I did against Jim Williams [in the semi-final] and I think I got just a little bit lucky.

"Just remember Eric Bristow won it when it was a unified organisation. I know I'm not playing Michael Van Gerwen, Michael Smith, Gary Anderson, the works.

"All I can do is beat legends like Scott Waites and Jim Williams so I'm mega-happy."

Scott Waites held a 3-2 lead as the early stages

Waites, who was also looking to win his third BDO title, added: "I am gutted about losing but we went into the break at three apiece and to be honest Glen didn't give me much of a chance after that.

"I missed a few doubles and he didn't and that's why he's champion."

After the first six sets were shared, with both players recording eight 180s, Waites won the first leg of the seventh set with a 160 checkout, equalling the highest of the championship.

However, he still lost the set to fall 4-3 behind and Durrant continued to hit doubles when it mattered most to ease to an historic victory.