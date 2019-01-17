Jamie Hughes and Harry Ward win two-year PDC Tour cards

Jamie Hughes and Harry Ward won the first of 19 PDC Tour cards up for grabs over the next four days in Wigan

Two-time Lakeside semi-finalist Jamie Hughes and former BDO youth finalist Harry Ward took home the first of the 19 PDC Tour cards up for grabs at Q-School in Wigan on Thursday.

Both men have tried their hand at Q-School before, Hughes winning through after narrowly missing out last year and Ward, just 21-years-old, winning through at the fifth time of asking.

The pair also provide more evidence of the tiered system now in play, Hughes enjoyed an impressive year on the Challenge Tour while Ward has featured on both the Challenge and Development Tours.

DOWNLOAD THE DARTS SHOW PODCAST

Hughes saw off Jamie Barrowman, Sean Bell, John Bryan and Scott Dale to reach the last 32 before a spectacular burst of form saw him record averages of 109.8, 109.3 and 108.5 to see off Callan Rydz, Kevin Thomas and Dafydd Edwards to seal his place in the last four.

A resounding 5-1 win over former World Championship finalist Kirk Shepherd secured his status as a full-time professional on the PDC circuit, his success securing him a two-year card for 2019 and 2020.

"This has always been the dream for me and I'm over the moon to win my Tour Card on Day One," said the 32-year-old.

"Last year I was a big favourite to win a Tour Card but I ended up playing on the Challenge Tour which toughened me up and stood me in good stead to go again this year.

Hughes has come close to winning his card before and represented the BDO at the Grand Slam of Darts

"When I have played on the ProTour I've been losing with ton-plus averages so that showed me where my game needs to be at and today I think I produced the standard you need to be at to compete."

He will be joined by Ward who began the day with triumphs over Brian Doran, Ricky King, Dyson Parody and impressively Lakeside semi-finalist Jim Williams in booking his place in the last 16

A 5-1 win over James Kempster followed, before a 5-3 defeat of experienced campaigner Richie Howson set up a decisive clash with former BDO No 1 Mark McGeeney and Ward produced a 103 average, his highest of the day, to record a 5-2 victory.

"It's an unbelievable feeling to have my Tour Card," said Ward.

"I saw three lads from the Development Tour win their Tour Cards at European Q School which made me think I can do it too.

"I've been in finals on the Challenge Tour and Development Tour and never got over the line, but today I saved my best game till last so I'm delighted with that."

Glen Durrant won his third Lakeside crown at the weekend but fell in the last 64 on day one in Wigan

Three-time BDO champion Glen Durrant was the biggest name in the field but his quest for a first PDC Tour card faltered in the third round when he crashed out to an inspired Darren Herewini, who battled back from 4-2 down to win 5-4.

Other headlines on day one including a brilliant performance from women's world No 1 and Lakeside finalist Lorraine Winstanley, who dispatched three-time world champion John Part on her way to the last 64 where she was beaten by Martin Atkins.

Lisa Ashton, Anastasia Dobromyslova, Deta Hedman, Fallon Sherrock also featured amongst the female players bidding to win a card but it was Winstanley who got the furthest - they will all be among the names to return on Friday and again over the weekend.

The two finalists on each of the next four days will win a card while the remaining 11 spots will be taken up by an Order of Merit calculated from the players who have accumulated the most points without securing their card automatically.

Darts returns to your Sky Sports screens with the Premier League - 17 nights of top tungsten action gets underway in Newcastle on Thursday, February 7 on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 7pm